PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid deaths hits daily record, again as foreigners charged for gathering || May 10

PHUKET XTRA - May 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Foreigners’ home raided |:| South Asian ban widens |:| Thailand Covid update |:| Burmese nationals fleeing Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 11 May 2021, 06:54PM

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office

That’s be very good to get one Immigration office up there. ...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

Times this by hundreds of foreigners, Thais and the immigration workers on Layan soi 7 = SARS CoV-2...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

Police are acting upon an order issued by the Phuket governor that does not specify what constitutes...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office

Positive story about the Immigration on Phuket being progressive and opening another alternative on ...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

These politicians and police are sickening. There was no party at all. What a travesty....(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

!deK. I did't realise you were their neighbor. With your comment directed at me all becomes clea...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

Interesting that some bars on Bang Tao beach, which falls under the auspices of Cherng Talay BiB are...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

Some proper clarification of these 'ever changing' rules might be appropriate in order to av...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

Can the 4 other foreigners, guilty of simply being with friends, report so you can be arrested, and ...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

@Fascinated "sour Thai neighbors"? The snitch could be one of those law abiding expats wh...(Read More)

 

