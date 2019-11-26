1- Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
2- Cops seek motive in freezer murder case
3- Cruise ship limps into Phuket after hitting a reef
4- Raids net 'cannabis' sweets, oil
PHUKET XTRA - November 26 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com #PVCPhuket || Bike Theifs Busted in Phuket |:| Young Man Takes Own Life After Murdering Own Mother |:| Cruise ship Stranded Off Phuket |:| FDA Seizes Suspected Cannabis Vendor|:| Education Ministry Announces Overhaul
Tuesday 26 November 2019, 07:14PM
1- Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
2- Cops seek motive in freezer murder case
3- Cruise ship limps into Phuket after hitting a reef
4- Raids net 'cannabis' sweets, oil
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)
Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)
As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)
The 'Belle' was not towed to Phuket by any other vessel! It did sail on own power to Phuket...(Read More)
Wow- a whole 10k each. Life is cheap....(Read More)
Can we expect soon a photo of Mr Wiwat, Director/Chief of Phuket Marine Office, with his finger poin...(Read More)
Well, the weekly drugs busts in Thailand show that the drugs industry is doing very, very well. But ...(Read More)
That cruise ship must be technically equipped to avoid such incidents.The person responsible for ste...(Read More)
@BenPendejo. Yup, you are right. It is all about lack of education, lack of thinking ability, lack ...(Read More)
@ Gerry. Once again. Do not mix up different matters. For 'chipping' info you have to knock...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.