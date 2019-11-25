Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

PHUKET: Police have arrested three men who stole a Honda Dream motorbike on Phra Metta Rd in Patong last week by driving up in a pickup truck, lifting the motorbike into the back, and driving off.

the three men, all 38 years old, were arrested on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: Patong Police

The three men arrested were identified as Narit Thaksin, Nisusaiman Kornarongkul and Phak Prombut, all 38 years old.

The men were arrested on Saturday (Nov 23), explained Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee.

The men stole the motorbike last Wednesday (Nov 20), he said.

The motorbike was parked near Patong Hospital, about 300 meters from Soi Sansabai, he said, though unable to recollect whether the motorbike was stolen from in front of a home or a hotel, guesthouse or other type of business.

Police tracked the three men down through CCTV, leading them to arrest the three men at a location in Soi Langkon Lengchang, off Sirirat Rd, south of Patong, at about 6pm on Saturday, he added.

“They are facing charges of working together to steal a vehicle,” Col Anotai said.

Police are now completing their investigation so that they can proceed with prosecution, he added.

Col Anotai made no comment as to whether the men were believed to have stolen other motorbikes in Patong or elsewhere on the island.