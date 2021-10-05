BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over B500 tourist fee, Sex parlour owner arrested after 6 years on the run |:| October 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over B500 tourist fee, Sex parlour owner arrested after 6 years on the run |:| October 5

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist as operators concerned |:| Sex parlour boss nabbed after 6 years |:| Covid vaccinations of students underway |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 06:28PM

Phuket community
Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

Odd announcement for sure. I arrive from Canada 2.5 weeks ago as part of the sandbox and completed a...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

April Fools?...(Read More)

Government in talks for COVID pill

Its ivermectin with a New name and another 25 year patent be entertaining to watch how Merck spin th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Perhaps PPHO no longer issues updated Covid infection maps on request of panicking village/town/tamb...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

.... Well, than we fantasize another new extra tourist tax to keep money flowing into the troughs....(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

In this article a lot of hollow, ripping off, scamming, own pocket filling massage talk of Officials...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN,...Found another SHA hotel nearby. Made a booking for family. 3 Rooms, 17 nights. Reasonable ra...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

Another good Announcement to make potential tourist saying: Forget about going Thailand for a holida...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

mgb@ hip same numbers every day why bother just report hospitalizations and deaths if something need...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@kurt. Pays to get your facts straight before having a dig at other's comments. CDN didn't c...(Read More)

 

