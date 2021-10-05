BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway

COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway

BANGKOK: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination rollout targeting more than 5.04 million students commenced yesterday (Oct 4), ahead of the new school term which is scheduled for November when schools across the country expect to resume on-campus classes.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccinehealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 09:56AM

Prime Minister Prayut presides over a ceremony at Phiboon Uppatham School in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok to mark the commencement of the vaccination drive. Photo: NNT

Prime Minister Prayut presides over a ceremony at Phiboon Uppatham School in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok to mark the commencement of the vaccination drive. Photo: NNT

The Education Ministry now aims to vaccinate students aged 12 to 18 using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration for use on children as young as 12 years old.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday presided over a ceremony at Phiboon Uppatham School in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok to mark the commencement of the vaccination drive.

The ministry gives priorities to students in the 29 ‘dark red provinces’ before expanding the drive to other parts of the country.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

It is considering giving only one shot to boys amid concerns about a rare form of heart inflammation, following a report of such a case in the United States.

So far, only one such case, a 13-year-old boy who is now recovering in hospital, has been reported in Thailand.

According to permanent secretary of education Supat Jampathong, 90% of parents nationwide are willing to allow their children to receive vaccination.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists
Government in talks for COVID pill
Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm
PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy
‘The Rescue’ unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga
Phuket marks 177 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Luxury resorts face legal action over land, Phuket man escapes as car plunges |:| October 4
Man escapes as car plunges into lake
Patong still queues for food
Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses ‘profit over safety’
Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths
Cyber crime-busters get tough
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist
Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs
Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Officials finding it hard to make ends meet without all those usual kickbacks and bribes? No problem...(Read More)

Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

Drugs do not make you become a rapist / child molester unless you already are one. All the drugs may...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

Going to have to get me one of these amazing amulets that not only save your life when you touch the...(Read More)

Patong still queues for food

I applaude their efforts to help starving people. Sadly at every one of these food handouts I have w...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

Is there such a thing as an honest official anywhere in Thailand's government ranks?...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Nasa is right. It doesn't matter how much money the locals in charge get, they still don't m...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Numbers are BS. Hospitals are refusing to do test. I have family member in state Q and two doing it ...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

I can see nine photos!...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN, don't compare with USA. My global insurance exclude US in coverage cause of he ridiculous ...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

The old "y'all paid the wrong people' trick ........ ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket

 