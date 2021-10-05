COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway

BANGKOK: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination rollout targeting more than 5.04 million students commenced yesterday (Oct 4), ahead of the new school term which is scheduled for November when schools across the country expect to resume on-campus classes.

Prime Minister Prayut presides over a ceremony at Phiboon Uppatham School in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok to mark the commencement of the vaccination drive. Photo: NNT

The Education Ministry now aims to vaccinate students aged 12 to 18 using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration for use on children as young as 12 years old. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday presided over a ceremony at Phiboon Uppatham School in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok to mark the commencement of the vaccination drive. The ministry gives priorities to students in the 29 ‘dark red provinces’ before expanding the drive to other parts of the country. It is considering giving only one shot to boys amid concerns about a rare form of heart inflammation, following a report of such a case in the United States. So far, only one such case, a 13-year-old boy who is now recovering in hospital, has been reported in Thailand. According to permanent secretary of education Supat Jampathong, 90% of parents nationwide are willing to allow their children to receive vaccination.