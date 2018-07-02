FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong factory fire! Pregnant wife shoots hubby cop! Day 9 in cave search! || July 2

PHUKET XTRA - July 2 Phuket factory fire investigation begins |:| Pregnant wife shoots cop husband dead |:| 152 arrested in street racing crackdown |:| Day 9 in cave search for football team |:| DSI honours local Phuketians Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 2 July 2018, 12:03PM

 

 

Phuket community
Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

I think the crux of the issue Wiesel, is that this is a beach destination for people around the worl...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Why no picture of the moron pointing at the wet concrete that caused the accident. This clown just ...(Read More)

Divers progress in search for missing Thai kids

@wiesel,Mr.Kurt isn´t negative. He wrote only about a other press release....(Read More)

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

malczx7 is right.They constant lie here.You dont see this in western society.Lie to safe face! They ...(Read More)

DSI honours locals over genuine land claims in Phuket national park

So, it looks like we have some winners in the coastal land grab fiasco, with a few locals coming in ...(Read More)

Phang Nga police officer shot dead by pregnant wife

Yeah...the story sounds a bit fishy, but knowing the reputation of the police, who is to say that th...(Read More)

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

What a BIG lying smile....(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

I could be wrong, but it sounds like company Directors no longer require a work permit to perform ba...(Read More)

Divers progress in search for missing Thai kids

Any better idea Mr. Negative??...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

@ BenPendejo: sorry but that sounds contradictory. if surfers save people far from the beach than re...(Read More)

 

