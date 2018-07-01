FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Probe begins into Phuket furniture factory fire

PHUKET: Investigators today begin sifting through the ashes of a large furniture factory that blazed for four hours at the entrance to the Phuket Villa 5 housing estate off Chao Fa West Rd yesterday (June 30).

accidentsSafetyEakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 July 2018, 12:57PM

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefisghters battled ther blaze for four hours. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire broke out at about 11:30am and quickly escalated to engulf the entire building, measuring some 120 metres long and about 25m across.

More than 15 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to battle the flames. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading adjacent buildings, but the entire factory, which was full of flammable materials, was destroyed.

No people were killed or injured in the fire.

In their preliminary investigation, investigators were told that the factory belonged to PK. Inter Park Co Ltd, owned by Worapan Suwanchowit.

About 100 employees, including Thais and foreigners, work at the factory, but no people live at the site. The factory is in operation all day Monday to Friday, with staff turning up to work half-day on Saturdays.

Local residents first learned of the fire when they saw workers running out of the building.

One worker told police that he saw the fire start in a stockroom where thinners and work equipment were stored. The fire spread very quickly, leading the worker to raise the alarm for all workers to get out of the building.

QSI International School Phuket

With this information, investigators said they were continuing to their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, who responded to the report of the fire, said that he had been informed this was the third fire to cause damage to this factory, which is uninsured.

Damage caused by this latest blaze is estimated to reach about B20 million, including the work materials and both the furniture completed and in production, he said.

The main concern is the work practices, he added, noting that revoking the owner's license to operate a factory is currently under consideration.

So far investigators believe a a short circuit is likely to have caused the fire, though the investigation is still underway, V/Gov Thawornwat said.

Additional reporting by Chutharat Plerin

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket Tourism chief calls for better support for lifeguards as international warning imminent
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach
Report of foreigner in surf danger highlights Phuket’s lifeguard, beach rescue crisis
Phuket truck, van head-on crash leaves eight injured
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Tour speedboat catches fire from crewman’s cigarette
Drivers told to halt drive-by splashing

 

Phuket community
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Mr Wiesel, mr Kurt just comment on articles, as invited. Mostly with suggestions/thoughts how to mak...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Definition of “working” under the Decree No. 1 remained defined as “the use of physical streng...(Read More)

Divers progress in search for missing Thai kids

Red in foreign press that 3 rescue workers are electrocuted by cable works in the caves....(Read More)

Warm waters: Natural hot springs in Phang Nga make for a relaxing day trip away from the island

The usual one-sided and biased review we've come to expect here. One might even suspect the auth...(Read More)

Foreign tourists face strict curbs on driving into Thailand

It’s all about the money; these tourists likely buy cheap food in 7-11 and sleep in their RVs, so ...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

"we are bringing coral branches from mature corals at Yoong Island and planting them in Maya Ba...(Read More)

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

Well yes they have, as it forms the basis of the article. If they didn't you wouldn't know a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

@ Pauly44: Safe place for swimming in Monsun-Season is the swimmingpool in the Hotel or ressort. Bea...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

"make it seem like it is the tourists fault for trying to enjoy their beach vacation" ????...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

was there any positive comment from Mr. Kurt??? Why you are here if everything is so bad??...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 