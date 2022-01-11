|
PHUKET XTRA - January 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Now legit: 9pm alcohol shutdown in Phuket |:| Thailand ranked as best place in Asia to retire |:| Body of 33-year-old found in Kathu canal |:| COVID update |:| African swine fever detected in Thai slaughterhouse Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 11 January 2022, 07:50PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Selfish is not caring if others suffer for mis-educated inaction. TB and Leprosy patients are curta...(Read More)
@Kurt At least your "sugar water" obviously protects from getting seriously ill too ! A...(Read More)
@reality check As a high risk person you should look after yourself.Expecting the whole world to...(Read More)
@Kurt Why should they "prioritise" young children ?...(Read More)
What a mess. Governor and CCSA entangled in their own idiot and contradictive over and over ordering...(Read More)
The idea alone that hospitals must be 'ordered' to prioritise children care immediately and ...(Read More)
More headless chickens if they want to see the consequences of their actions they need look no furth...(Read More)
No data leaks, just a disgruntled poor local who found a way to use his job to fatten his own bank a...(Read More)
..Now again with Chinese 'sugar waters'. Vaccines the high up Thai rulers not take themselve...(Read More)
Omicron seems to be less deadly, but WHO warns us that it may not seen as 'mild'. Omicron is...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.