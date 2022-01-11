BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 468 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 468 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 10), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 23,767.

Tuesday 11 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:35am.

The report marked 184 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 74 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 468 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,421, as follows:

  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases
  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases
  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 43 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,158 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 679 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Thanyapura

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 3,651 people were under medical care or supervision, 525 more than the 3,126 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20,116 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 201 more than the 19,915 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 57 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 289.

According to the report for Jan 10, there are two ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 404 ‘Yellow’ patients (+34) and 175 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 712 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+11), and 289 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 10 also marked that of 2,536 hospital beds in total available (+11), 1,582 were occupied (+42).

