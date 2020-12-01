BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Booking your Thailand hotel quarantine! Blue-ringed octopus warning? || December 1

PHUKET XTRA - December 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hotel quarantine ready for booking! |:| Thailand Covid cases surpass 4,000 |:| Blue-ring octopus warning |:| Tiger cubs seized, smuggling suspected |:| Tsunami-warning buoys installed |:| Myanmar nationals targeted amid Phuket Covid fears Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 1 December 2020, 05:56PM

