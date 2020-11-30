BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Do not eat blue-ringed octopus, Phuket marine life experts warn

Do not eat blue-ringed octopus, Phuket marine life experts warn

PHUKET: Marine life experts in Phuket have repeated a warning by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in Bangkok for people not to eat any blue-ringed octopus they may find for sale by local street food vendors.

marineanimalscultureSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 November 2020, 05:17PM

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

Marine life experts are urging people to not eat blue-ringed octopus for sale at street markets. Photo: DMCR

« »

The warning follows the national DMCR headquarters in Bangkok issuing a warning after officers were alerted to the highly dangerous octopus being sold as a cooked delicacy at a night market in Pathum Thani.

The cooked octopus was being sold alongside other seafood that had been grilled on wooden skewers.

Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, Chief of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), which is operated by the DMCR, told The Phuket News, “People need to be very careful of this type of ocotpus, which can be easily identified by its blue rings.

“Both people cooking and selling seafood and their customers should look very carefully at any octopus before eating it. The blue-ringed octopus contains a very dangerous venom that cannot be neutralised by cooking, as the poison is heat resistant up to 200º Celsius,” he said.

“There is currently no blue-ringed octopus antivenom available,” Dr Kongkiat added.

Although quite small, roughly the size of a gold ball, the blue-ringed octopus carries enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes. The process through which its victims die can be excruciating while paralysed yet fully conscious as the heart stops and suffocation begins through paralysis of the diaphragm, preventing the victim from breathing.

Although rare in local waters, the blue-ringed octopus can be found in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Dr Jaruwat Nabhitabhata, research lecturer at the Excellence Centre for Biodiversity of Peninsular Thailand operated under the Faculty of Science, Prince of Songkla University, explained that the blue-ringed octopus is not aggressive.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“In contrast, the blue-ringed octopus is a peaceful animal. If one encounters a large animal like a person, it will hide in a crater of a rock and among seaweed,” he said.

“But it will appear after it is bullied and teased first. It will show its blue rings as a warning. if it feels threatened, it will respond to defend itself by biting,” he added.

Dr Jaruwat noted, “My best advice is to not disturb one if you find one in the wild. Do not handle it with bare hands and do not take it out of the water. The squid will feel threatened and will protect itself.

“Also, do not eat one, as they are poisonous, and do not keep one as a pet as it is a danger to people in the house.

“If you accidentally catch one while fishing or come across one in the wild, just leave it be,” he said.

Chief Kongkiat urged any people who see blue-ringed octopus for sale, cooked or alive, to call the PMBC at 076-391128.

“DMCR officials will go to check and explain the danger to the vendor, and take from the vendor whatever blue-ringed octopus they find as a precaution,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for Father’s Day
Australia bushfire rips through heritage-listed island
Suspect arrested for lethal assault in Phuket Town
Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong
Guard ‘renamed’ as protesters lay siege to base
Disease Control deputy chief dies in Sing Buri running event
Fatality after Heroines Monument bicycle crash
No end in sight: Security officials say anti-govt protests will continue next month
Phuket Opinion: Seeing the wood for the trees
One dead in Thalang motorbike crash
Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket
Financial Thaimes: Why are your investments not working for you?
Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office
Police prepare for 3 days of anti-government protests
Medical marijuana makes headway in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

Capricornball, do you think from that large area illegally cleared under the eyes of Phuket Governme...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

k...you should read more, then you will know and wont be confused or ask the kids playing on the str...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

k...nope unfortunately I still have no idea what you are complaining about. If you are advocating d...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

Here's another tip...check out the high hills in Kamala...large area cleared that is way above t...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

Declining, not clarifying. With 'SorPorKor' it can go many ways in follow up. The financial ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12. State of emergency throughout the whole country. Really? Hm, when I see on thai tv channels a...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Jor12, I was advocating advanced/distance voting. Did you not read that? ( 28 Nov. 13:20 hrs)...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

K perhaps you haven't heard but there is a state of emergency in place throughout the whole coun...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

K...you are but an intrusion in Thailand with no regard for it's religious beliefs and norms....(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Yep, I was correct. Let others finance and do the work so that selfish people can get what they want...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 