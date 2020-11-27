Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bleak tourism prospects? Thailand Covid cases jump by 19! King cobra caught! || November 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bleak tourism prospects? Thailand Covid cases jump by 19! King cobra caught! || November 27

PHUKET XTRA - November 27 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Snake warning after king cobra caught |:| DSI confirms Phuket land discrepancy |:| Thailand Covid cases jump by 19 |:| Tourism prospects opaque |:| Warrant out for suspected rally shooter Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 27 November 2020, 11:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities
DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College
Stress, mental health hit local officials’ agenda
China ramps up row, imposes high taxes on Australian wine
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor
UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine
English skills drop again
Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket international schools 5th cheapest? Food, cosmetics can use hemp, cannabis! || November 26
Phuket villagers urge government to uphold community title deeds
International NGOs react to Thai pro-democracy protests
Use of cannabis, hemp to be allowed in food, cosmetics
Patong Police Chief promoted to Provincial Police Deputy Commander

 

Phuket community
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

US vows more business in Thailand

To ease travel restrictions? Perhaps Thai doctors can analyze the 2 week quarantine period.. See h...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

@Jor12. I never wrote that the Government has to pay for it. ( or anything I want). That was deraili...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Success of a high speed train is depend on how many stations there will be on the route(s). To many ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Kurt... perhaps you didn't understand...it's a volunteer project. If you don't want to ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Kurt..don't you understand the article.... "reduce congestion of voters"...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Right, let's prioritize a fancy choo choo train over helping everyone whose lives have been deva...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

funny to see flu is here the reason even since months not even one new case with flu in phuket...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 