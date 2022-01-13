|
PHUKET XTRA - January 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Tourism operator call to postpone new tourist fee |:| Hunters surrender after Bengal tiger pelts found in illegal camp |:| COVID Update |:| Yingluck indictment Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 13 January 2022, 07:26PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I appreciate how Kurt doesn't resort to slurs or insults because he actually has something to s...(Read More)
@lelecuneo might be worth staying away from Bangla for a while I am sure some wise heads on this for...(Read More)
Nice that the tea money goes back into 'his' community. 10% cut this month to fund this?...(Read More)
I'm sure these poor people will be relieved to learn Thailand will soon be defended by 4 very ex...(Read More)
somethng tell me this guy might have an accident very soon, case close.........(Read More)
Oh dear me... now we must worry of the few banglar workers re; prostitutes and pimps to the expense ...(Read More)
Hooray Kurt. What a fine opinion.Well balanced.Thank you.You are great....(Read More)
How can this police in Phuket suffering ? Salary yes they have and maybe not so many farang to scam...(Read More)
Correct Kurt. You nailed it. All not educated. Keep the comments coming. You got our full support....(Read More)
Kurt,another great opinion. Please go on. We love you....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.