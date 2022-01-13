BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 452 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 452 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 12), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 24,968.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 January 2022, 08:48AM

The PPHO report for Jan 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:12am.

The report marked 97 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 29 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and two new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 452 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,960, as follows:

  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases
  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases
  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases
  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases
  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 45 (+2) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,373 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 741 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,161 people were under medical care or supervision, 180 more than the 3,981 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20,807 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 400 more than the 20,407 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 65 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 293 to 228.

According to the report for Jan 12, there are three ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 355 ‘Yellow’ patients (-24) and 185 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 776 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+70), and 293 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 12 also marked that of 2722 hospital beds in total available (+145), 1,612 were occupied (+46).

