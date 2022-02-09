BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9

PHUKET XTRA - February 9 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Man loses job for beer-pouring stunt |:| Angry truckers vow not to roll over |:| Urgent call for blood donors |:| Thailand Pass updates Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 07:57PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hunt for Sandhu killers continues
Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam
Beijing sells troubled Xinjiang as a winter sports paradise
Thailand Pass no longer allows approval within 24 hours of departure
PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations
Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer
Over 1mn kilos of pork seized in hoarding crackdown
Court upholds sentence for corruption official who pointed gun at cabbie
Phuket marks 425 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search for Phuket assassins continues, Charges over restroom cameras? || February 8
Vachira Hospital issues urgent call for blood donors
Power outages for Sakhu, Laem Hin Pier and Coconut Island
Kathu Municipality offices temporarily close for COVID clean
Saudi crown prince to visit ‘this year’

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam

36 years here and he didn't spot the scam- should have shut down the conversation immediately. A...(Read More)

Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

So why did she get a fine, when he started the altercation. Good on her!...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Sorry, i mean many tourists come from Germany, France and the USA...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

@DeKaaskopp, Yes, you are correct my tourists come from Germany, France and the USA. But it appear...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

@Ash Look at the numbers in Germany,France or USA. How many people combined from those countries a...(Read More)

Court upholds sentence for corruption official who pointed gun at cabbie

With a judge like Kurt,Thailand would have to build 100 more prisons !...(Read More)

Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

What happened to the guy who murdered the Swiss woman- that went very quiet?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Ash Ward, pork ... maybe?...(Read More)

Court upholds sentence for corruption official who pointed gun at cabbie

So by ruling of the highest Thai Court from now on any taxi-, tuk tuk driver can threaten me with a ...(Read More)

Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

Good on her ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 