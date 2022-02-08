BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Vachira Hospital issues urgent call for blood donors

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has issued an urgent plea for blood donors to step forward as the fallout from COVID-19 has led to a shortage of blood stocks at Phuket hospitals.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 04:27PM

The request detailed that all blood types are needed and Thai as well as foreigners are encouraged and welcome to come and donate.

Dr Aumpai Saengwijit, medical technologist and chief of Vachira Phuket Hospital’s blood bank, emphasised that the situation is urgent.

“The situation has been created due to two factors,” he said.

“Firstly, the rising number of people being infected with COVID-19 on the island. Secondly, people who have recently received a vaccination cannot donate blood for a week after they have been inoculated.

“This has meant a major decrease in the number of people donating and, therefore, a shortfall of supplies.”

Donations can be made at the Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank which is situated on the 4th floor of the outpatient building. The facility is open to donors Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 8pm and on weekends and national public holidays between 8:30am to 3pm.

Additionally, people can donate at Limelight Avenue Phuket, Dibuk Rd, Phuket Town starting from today (Feb 7) and running until Friday (Feb 11). The facility is open between the hours of 11am to 4pm.

There will also be a series of mobile stations operational from today until Feb 28 at the following locations on the following dates:

Feb 7-8, 11am to 4pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 9, 10am to 3pm at Boat Lagoon Resort (Koh Kaew)

Feb 10, 10am to 3pm at Non-formal education centre (Phuket Town)

Feb 11, 11am to 4pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 13, 11am to 6pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 15, 10am to 3pm at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach (Patong)

Feb 18, 10am to 3pm at Thalang Hospital

Feb 20, 10am to 6pm Baan & Beyond Phuket (opposite Central Festival Phuket)

Feb 22, 10am to 3pm at Kathu Subdistrict Municipality

Feb 23, 10am to 3pm at Thalang Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Feb 24, 10am to 3pm at Rassada Subdistrict Municipality

Feb 25, 10am to 3pm at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas (Mai Khao)

Feb 28, 10am to 3pm at Phuket Revenue Office (Phuket Town)

People requesting any further information are advised to call 076-361234.

Phuket community
Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

Glad to see that Kurt is on the case.......(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

The CCSA is aware of the Russian Covid issue. So lets see what action they take when they meet on...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Well in a 5 star hotel in Karon was 6 workers out from work last day. And last week 5 people, and th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths

4371 Sandbox arrivals have tested positive for the virus since January 1st. The Sandbox needs to be...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Sweetie@ subtle difference was the 1918 pandemic otherwise known as the Spanish Flu killed the young...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Keystone cops they will be chasing their tails for months would not be surprised if the assailants w...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Perhaps it is a yearly step by step a silent land clearing to extend the banana plantage? Are there...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

When Canada deported this Indian gangster 6 years ago, did it not cancel his Canadian passport/drivi...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

A National Police general coming all the way to Phuket for a criminal murdered by rival criminals? A...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Anutin's Ministry will change the way it reports infection numbers so people can live daily life...(Read More)

 

