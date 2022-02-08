Vachira Hospital issues urgent call for blood donors

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has issued an urgent plea for blood donors to step forward as the fallout from COVID-19 has led to a shortage of blood stocks at Phuket hospitals.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 04:27PM

The request detailed that all blood types are needed and Thai as well as foreigners are encouraged and welcome to come and donate.

Dr Aumpai Saengwijit, medical technologist and chief of Vachira Phuket Hospital’s blood bank, emphasised that the situation is urgent.

“The situation has been created due to two factors,” he said.

“Firstly, the rising number of people being infected with COVID-19 on the island. Secondly, people who have recently received a vaccination cannot donate blood for a week after they have been inoculated.

“This has meant a major decrease in the number of people donating and, therefore, a shortfall of supplies.”

Donations can be made at the Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank which is situated on the 4th floor of the outpatient building. The facility is open to donors Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 8pm and on weekends and national public holidays between 8:30am to 3pm.

Additionally, people can donate at Limelight Avenue Phuket, Dibuk Rd, Phuket Town starting from today (Feb 7) and running until Friday (Feb 11). The facility is open between the hours of 11am to 4pm.

There will also be a series of mobile stations operational from today until Feb 28 at the following locations on the following dates:

Feb 7-8, 11am to 4pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 9, 10am to 3pm at Boat Lagoon Resort (Koh Kaew)

Feb 10, 10am to 3pm at Non-formal education centre (Phuket Town)

Feb 11, 11am to 4pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 13, 11am to 6pm at Limelight Avenue Phuket (Phuket Town)

Feb 15, 10am to 3pm at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach (Patong)

Feb 18, 10am to 3pm at Thalang Hospital

Feb 20, 10am to 6pm Baan & Beyond Phuket (opposite Central Festival Phuket)

Feb 22, 10am to 3pm at Kathu Subdistrict Municipality

Feb 23, 10am to 3pm at Thalang Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Feb 24, 10am to 3pm at Rassada Subdistrict Municipality

Feb 25, 10am to 3pm at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas (Mai Khao)

Feb 28, 10am to 3pm at Phuket Revenue Office (Phuket Town)

People requesting any further information are advised to call 076-361234.