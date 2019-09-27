PHUKET XTRA - September 27 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Dog rescued from Phuket well |:| 24 provinces on alert for swine fever |:| Visas floated for medical tourists |:| More detained in connection with model's assault, death |:| Phuket airport to be more 'strict' on beach photos Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 27 September 2019, 06:18PM
