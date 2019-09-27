Kata Rocks
Rescue workers save dog from drowning in Phuket well

PHUKET: Kusoldham rescue workers saved a dog from drowning in a six-metre-deep well in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Sept 25).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 27 September 2019, 11:57AM

Rescue workers took 10 minutes, but were able to save the dog. Photo; Natthapong Kongkim

Kusoldham rescue worker Natthapong Kongkim told The Phuket News that he was called to the scene, a well located near the Tesco Lotus Express in Cherng Talay, by a local villager at about 7am.

“The man said he found the dog in the well when he went to fetch some water,” Mr Natthapong said.

“When we arrived, the dog was crying out. It was very afraid and paddling hard to keep its head above water,” he explained.

The rescue team lowered a large plastic bucket down into the well and used a stick to goad the dog into the bucket, and then raised the dog to safety.

The rescue team were worried they were running out of time, Mr Natthapong noted.

“It took us about 10 minutes to get the dog up out of the well,” he said.

The rescue team’s relief in saving the dog was given an added boost after it was safely out of the well, Mr Natthapong added.

“After we got the dog out and back onto the ground, a puppy came out of nowhere and excitedly went up to it. That’s when we realised that the dog was a mother,” he explained.

The villager told the rescue team that he believed the dog rescued was a stray as he said he had never seen it before, Mr Natthapong said.

However, the mother and puppy quickly disappeared from the scene, Mr Natthapong noted.

“She followed me back to the rescue pickup truck, then they disappeared. I don’t know where they went.” he said.

“We will let the Soi Dog Foundation know about these dogs,” he said.

“In the meantime, we will cover this well with wood to prevent others dogs from falling in,” he added.

A staffer at the Soi Dog Foundation this morning confirmed to The Phuket News that the foundation's rescue teams will keep an eye out for the mother and her young pup.

