2- Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams power pole to avoid crash
|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - February 14 Wild elephants trample monk to death |:| Charges after speedboat slams oil tanker |:| B400 fine after bus crash |:| Russian Consulate-General to open this year! |:| Bad monk arrested in crime sweep Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 14 February 2019, 05:50PM
2- Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams power pole to avoid crash
Have a news tip-off? Click here
A fine of 400 thb only? For a traffic offence what could have a much greater impact. For not wearin...(Read More)
What kind of idiot leaves 2,000+ euros in a bag in a playground???...(Read More)
"The serious move to enforce marine safety regulations". Why were they not enforced? And...(Read More)
Strange that there is a time discussion about these health threatening chemicals in the thai food ch...(Read More)
Ahh...excellent news .... If I have a driver's license, or hire a motorcycle legitimately, I won...(Read More)
If you had ... read the article, Police have no interest in causes of the land dispute, it's not...(Read More)
Ok, so I can keep a passport/ID card of a thai, not keep word about promised education, and not pay ...(Read More)
Sorry ..., don't play with words. The boy lost his life because he didn't have a driving li...(Read More)
Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)
21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.