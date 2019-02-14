THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

PHUKET: A woman who made a dangerous U-turn in Kathu yesterday (Feb 13) that forced a tour bus to swerve off the road and into a power pole has been fined B400 for reckless driving.

transportaccidentspolice
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 14 February 2019, 01:00PM

The bus swerved to avoid hitting a white Fortuner that had made a U-turn right in front of it. Image Kathu Police CCTV

No tourists were on the bus at the time of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident caused traffic delays along the busy Phra Phuket Kaew Rd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident caused a four-hour blackout throughout the area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bus struck the power pole with enough force to snap the pillar in two, and causing a blackout throughout the area for four hours while electricity workers repaired the damage and restored power supply to local residents and businesses.

Communications and internet cables were also felled in the impact.

The incident occurred at the U-turn in front of the entrance to of Soi Samakkhi Si Kor, near the Tesco-Lotus store on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd at about 5:30pm, confirmed Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police.

There were no tourists on the bus at the time.

The bus driver, 28-year-old Aithakorn Jamratklang, was not injured in the impact, though the front of the bus sustained damage and a broken windscreen.

Mr Aithakorn explained to police that he had swerved to avoiding hitting a white Fortuner SUV that had made a U-turn right in front of him.

By avoiding hitting the white Fortuner, he was unable to avoid hitting the power pole, he said.

Meanwhile, the white Fortuner continued on its way and left the scene.

The entire incident was recorded on Kathu Police traffic camera CCTV.

However, the driver of the Fortuner, 45-year-old Saichol Muasikew, later presented herself at the police station, confirmed L/Cpl Phatchara Wichernnara of the Kathu Police.

She was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to another person's property, Capt Nipon said.

“She said she was was shocked and scared. She presented herself at the police station without police having to track her down,” he added.

“Miss Saichol will be held responsible for paying damages for the cost of repairing the broken power pole and for the cost of repairs for the bus, "Capt Nipon said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 

Kurt | 14 February 2019 - 14:09:24 

A fine of 400 thb only? For a traffic offence what could have a much greater impact.
For not wearing helmet you already get a 500 thb fine. Well, local logic, of course.

