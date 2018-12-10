PHUKET XTRA - December 10: Where does Thailand place on road fatalities for 2018? We have the results of the latest World Health Organization study. Local man goes missing while fishing in water reservoir. Anti-drug activist busted with millions of speed pills. And an official end to the ban of political activities

Monday 10 December 2018, 06:34PM

1.The figure for Thailand was up marginally from 32.6 in the last WHO survey three years ago, when the country had the second-highest road fatality rate in the world, behind only Libya.

2.As Thailand gears up next years general election, the regime has announced it will lift the ban on political activities beginning tomorrow when the Act on the election of MPs takes effect.

3. Phuket rescue team divers are scouring the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for a man who failed to come home over the weekend after he went fishing at the lake.

4. A female Chinese University student has been found dead in a dormitory in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen yesterday morning.

5. And Police have seized assets worth 28 million baht from a Chiang Mai woman, known locally as an anti-drug campaigner, after finding an estimated 200 million baht worth of methamphetamines in her van.