THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

PHUKET: Rescue team divers are scouring the Bang Neow Dum reservoir today for a man who failed to come home last night after he went to the lake to fish.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 December 2018, 01:32PM

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search began after the alaram was by Chaweewan Kongkaew, who checked with local hospitals her long-term partner Pharit Daorueang, 40, failed to come home.

Police are assisting with the search, despite the official requirement for a person to be missing 24 hours before police can receive a missing person report.

Ms Chaweewan explained to police that Mr Pornthip went fishing at the lake at about 3pm yesterday.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

When the search team arrived at the reservoir, Mr Pornthip’s motorbike was still parked there, with three candles and incense in place for prayer beside the motorbike. His shoes and fishing gear were by the reservoir’s edge

Divers are now searching the reservoir which is up to 15 metres deep, noted Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life
Man found hanged after seeing partner with another man
Phuket dolphin dies of ‘natural causes’, say volunteer marine experts
Full Time: Expat community reels over death of Matthew Pond
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Movie-style cop chase! Phuket roads to close? Propeller slashing charges! || Dec. 7
Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ riders insured for injuries, Vice Governor assures
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’
Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bamboo shark release! Dad shoots dad on Father’s Day? For emergencies, call 191 || Dec. 6
Dolphin in care dies, Phuket marine experts now question ‘plastic’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Patong, Pa Khlok scheduled blackouts tomorrow
Worker’s residence building gutted by fire
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday long weekend
Phuket roads to close for Bike Un Ai Rak

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

...do you expect the RTP to announce all their next steps on here,including undercover investigation...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

...do you read your own comments ? First you say sugar cane from Africa or Cuba is cheaper than Thai...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

One could say Thailand is definitely the HUB for inequality, since they like to use that term so oft...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

And now? What is next RTP move to find out were all the drugs came from? Or is the case already clos...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Where were the fire fighters in protective clothes, helmets and masks? Was the smoke measured to de...(Read More)

Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup

Congratulations on their work, its essential that more people become aware of what they do with any ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

Another dip in Chinese arrivals expected....(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Such good advice...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Also new stuff: Not registering your guests with immigration can easily get one caught illegally re...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Bookings via Airbnb must be paid via Airbnb. Every Airbnb host's account has a permanent record ...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo

 