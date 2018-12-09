PHUKET: Rescue team divers are scouring the Bang Neow Dum reservoir today for a man who failed to come home last night after he went to the lake to fish.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 December 2018, 01:32PM

Police and rescue team divers are searching the Bang Neow Dum reservoir for the missing man. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search began after the alaram was by Chaweewan Kongkaew, who checked with local hospitals her long-term partner Pharit Daorueang, 40, failed to come home.

Police are assisting with the search, despite the official requirement for a person to be missing 24 hours before police can receive a missing person report.

Ms Chaweewan explained to police that Mr Pornthip went fishing at the lake at about 3pm yesterday.

When the search team arrived at the reservoir, Mr Pornthip’s motorbike was still parked there, with three candles and incense in place for prayer beside the motorbike. His shoes and fishing gear were by the reservoir’s edge

Divers are now searching the reservoir which is up to 15 metres deep, noted Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police.