Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16

PHUKET XTRA - June 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 16 June 2022, 05:55PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration arrival forms to be temporarily halted || June 15
Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028
Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief
Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid
Donbas battle will determine course of war: Zelensky
Arrivals from China still continue to trickle in

 

Phuket community
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

He should also remind people that drinking too much alcohol can lead to bad side effects, such as de...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Dr Kusak seems to be to late with his cannabis advices. Advices/guide lines/ warnings should have be...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except for cut...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Eating too much can be a very unpleasant experience, and should never drive after eating....(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. ...(Read More)

Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

So that's the secret to getting speedy action for the RTP. My amulet was stolen!!! What a horren...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it. Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'. Sure, like everything in Thail...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 