Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover

Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover

SURIN: Police were tracking down a Russian man after his transgender girlfriend’s body was found in a closed room at her house in Prasat district yesterday (June 15).

murderdeathRussiancrime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 June 2022, 03:41PM

Forensic police inspect the crime scene, a two-storey house in Prasat district, Surin, where the mouldering body of a 31-year-old transgender woman was found. Photo: Nopparat Kingkaew

Forensic police inspect the crime scene, a two-storey house in Prasat district, Surin, where the mouldering body of a 31-year-old transgender woman was found. Photo: Nopparat Kingkaew

Thiraphong Lamluea, 31, a transgender woman. Photo: Facebook / Bangkok Post

Thiraphong Lamluea, 31, a transgender woman. Photo: Facebook / Bangkok Post

« »

The body of Thiraphong Lamluea, 31, was found inside a closed room at her two-storey house in tambon Kang-an around 4:30pm yesterday, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pol Capt Sanee Chimngam, a duty officer at Prasat, said the body was wrapped in a thick blanket that left her legs bare. There was a strong smell and it was believed she had been dead at least a week.

Thiraphong’s mother, Wandee Lamluea, 47, said neighbours told her that there was a nasty odour, like a dead animal, coming from her son’s house. She called a local rescue team to inspect the house.

They found drag marks on the floor and traces of hair and bloodstains outside the door to a spare room. She opened the door and found her son, a transgender woman, lying dead under a blanket.

She had three children and Thiraphong was the eldest and the main breadwinner of the family. He had been romantically involved with a Russian man for 6-7 months. They met in Phuket.

Thiraphong had brought his Russian lover to Prasat district twice, in January and late May, she said. During the first visit they stayed at a hotel. On the second visit they stayed at her son’s house.

She said the Russian had stayed at Thiraphong’s house for one week. He drank a lot of beer. On May 26 the man had brought a box of beer to her house and he drank it with her. She noticed what looked like bloodstains on his legs, and she also saw some bruises.

He had said a bottle had toppled and broken and pieces of it hit his legs, Ms Wandee said. She had no reason to doubt him and they drank together until about 9pm, when he left. Thiraphong had not joined them.

The Comedy Club

Around 2am the next day she got up to go to the market and passed Thiraphong’s house. She did not see the car her son had rented and driven from Ubon Ratchathani province. She assumed they had left together.

She was shocked to discover yesterday that Thiraphong had been killed. A Pitbull dog had also disappeared and she suspected it had been killed and buried somewhere.

According to Ms Wandee, police has surveillance camera footage showing the rented car left at the Prasat district bus terminal. The Russian man was seen boarding a bus to Rayong.

She said Thiraphong also had a British boyfriend. They had known each other for seven years. He lived in the UK and had not returned to Thailand for a long time. She suspected the Russian man was jealous of him.

Ms Wandee said Thiraphong’s head had been beaten and she believed the killer had hit him with a bottle.

She said she learned from police that the suspect was spotted in Pattaya and they expected to locate him soon. Police were seeking a court arrant for the man’s arrest, she said.

Neigbhours today helped set up tents in front of the house to prepare for funeral rites.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration arrival forms to be temporarily halted || June 15
Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028
Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief
Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid
Donbas battle will determine course of war: Zelensky
Arrivals from China still continue to trickle in

 

Phuket community
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

He should also remind people that drinking too much alcohol can lead to bad side effects, such as de...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Dr Kusak seems to be to late with his cannabis advices. Advices/guide lines/ warnings should have be...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except for cut...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Eating too much can be a very unpleasant experience, and should never drive after eating....(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. ...(Read More)

Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

So that's the secret to getting speedy action for the RTP. My amulet was stolen!!! What a horren...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it. Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'. Sure, like everything in Thail...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket

 