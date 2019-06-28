Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: A baby dugong stream? Wet route to school? Stay away from film set! || June 28

PHUKET XTRA - June 28 Wet route to school |:| Baby dugong streaming on Facebook! |:| Cop killed in failed police sting |:| Officials: stay away from Fast & Furious film set! |:| Luxury mansion to stand on appeal Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 28 June 2019, 06:18PM

 

 

Phuket community
41% of fruits, vegetables ‘highly toxic’

And the thai general who is the boss of the thai agricultural department/ministry still allows poiso...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid protected Phuket forest stands on appeal

Anyone believed that when the order to remove was given it would have removed by now? Of course not....(Read More)

Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again

The same empty thai Officialdom marketing safety talks as time after time. Point is that thai offici...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Be a good thai host. You are banned! Wonder how much money TAT makes with this stuff....(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Khun Pascale, nice joke, but missing the point of the 'negative pity bonus' of the effect of...(Read More)

TAT starts promoting Phuket to Isarn

First time I hear/read that People in Isan have money. There are many Isan people working on Phuket...(Read More)

TAT starts promoting Phuket to Isarn

Nasa, I think there are already a lot of Isaan folk(girls) here, their families will not want to kno...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

Amnesty over amnesty! Hahaha. ...Great, as long we not have to enforce serious our laws everybody h...(Read More)

TAT starts promoting Phuket to Isarn

Come on TAT, who will come to phuket from Issan, 4 times the price of everything disproportionate to...(Read More)

TAT starts promoting Phuket to Isarn

Would have been smarter to do this in Khon Kaen...(Read More)

 

