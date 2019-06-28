PHUKET: Demolition of the luxury mansion in the hills overlooking the Bang Wad Reservoir because it breached the 80-metre limit on contruction has been stayed pending an appeal.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 June 2019, 03:12PM

The luxury house compound is on private land overlooking the Bang Wad reservoir, says the Phuket Land Office, but surrounded by protected national forest. Photo: Supplied

Tassanee Saetong, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at Kathu Municipality, confirmed the news today (June 28) in a brief phone conversation with The Phuket News.

How the appeal was even possible considering the ban on all construction above 80 metres above sea level applies regardless of land ownership was not explained.

Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul on Apr 29 signed an order to suspend construction and for the building to be removed within 30 days, Ms Tassanee confirmed last month.

“Officers from Kathu Municipality have posted the order on the door of the luxury mansion to inform the owner so that the owner can comply,” she added.

“After 30 days, if the owner of luxury mansion still has not ceased construction and removed the building in accordance with the order, we will file a formal complaint with the police,” Ms Tassanee said. (See story here.)

The order to remove the buildings followed an inspection of the site by officials on Apr 24, after which it was confirmed that the building was illegal as it contravened the ban on all construction above 80 metres above sea level.

The inspection also confirmed that land on which the luxury mansion was being built was literally in the middle of a protected forest area. (See story here.)

However, Ms Tassanee today said, “An appeal was filed after the order to suspend construction and for the building to be removed within 30 days was issued on April 29.”

Ms Tassanee declined to confirm when the appeal was filed or answer on what grounds that such an appeal against illegal construction above the 80m limit could even be considered.

“Everything is proceeding in accordance with the official rules and processes,” was all she would say.

Asked for further clarification, Ms Tassanee declined to confirm when more details would be made available, but asked to be contacted again “later”.