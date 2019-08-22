THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 4am closing time? Plastic inside dead deer! Reef sharks sold at market! || August 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 4am closing time? Plastic inside dead deer! Reef sharks sold at market! || August 22

PHUKET XTRA - August 22 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Plastic found inside dead deer |:| Owner of disputed condo development speaks |:| Reservoir chief calls for saving measures |:| License seizures banned |:| Reef sharks sold at fish market |:| 4am closing time? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 22 August 2019, 06:01PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort
Yamil contracts digestive condition, on close watch
MP Sira files complaint to DSI over Phuket condo project The Peaks
Concerns raised over reef shark fishing impact on Maya Bay
Tourism boss snips 2019 foreign arrivals forecast
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
Proposal for 4am bar, pub closing time draws fire
Russian disqualified from Tango competition over ‘punch’
The Peaks Residences owner speaks out over land claim, public controversy
Phuket reservoir chief calls for water-saving measures
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Yacht meets coral! E-cigarettes to stay illegal? Bombs go off in deep south! || August 21
Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals
No ban on plastic bags yet, says PM
B316bn plan to jump-start economy
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

 

Phuket community
Proposal for 4am bar, pub closing time draws fire

Weird. In the UK the argument has always been the exact opposite. Apparently shorter hours increase ...(Read More)

MP Sira files complaint to DSI over Phuket condo project The Peaks

Is this Karon/Kata Mayor the man who was a few years ago involved in matters in such a way that he w...(Read More)

No ban on plastic bags yet, says PM

Pledged to protect Marine Life, but same time sitting on hands till 2022! So, pledge has no value (T...(Read More)

Behind bras: GMS Duty Free calls for donated intimates for inmates

Why women still subscribe to strapping tight elastic and ridiculous thick formed foam to their chest...(Read More)

Proposal for 4am bar, pub closing time draws fire

Funny government discussion, specially when it concerns Pattaya and Phuket. There are illegal clubs/...(Read More)

Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

Who did order to tug that burning vessel to a shallow water coral area to let firefighters to pump /...(Read More)

Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

First a visa-waiver for 18 countries only. Enormous lost of countries income with a smelly discrimi...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences owner speaks out over land claim, public controversy

I am wondering why that guy start building the project without chanote. Thats the style here. Start ...(Read More)

Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

How does 4 years in jail equate with a fine of 40, 000 baht? Oh, wait- both have 4s in them?...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

I'm pretty sure a recent commentator (who always delights me) meant payments made under the tab...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie

 