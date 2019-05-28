Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 230kg of trash! Statesman’s fortune left to the poor! Cannabis drugs to debut? || May 28

PHUKET XTRA - May 28 230kg of trash collected! |:| Demolishing Nui, Freedom beach buildings |:| Prem’s fortunes donated to the poor |:| Patong condo caught dumping wastewater |:| Cannabis drugs to debut ’soon’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 04:49PM

 

 

