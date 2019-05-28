Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup announced yesterday (May 27) that The Residence Kalim Bay will be prosecuted for releasing their wastewater onto Kalim Beach after an inspection found the condominium to be the source of wastewater flowing onto the beach in Patong.

environmentcrimepollutionmarinepatong
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 11:51AM

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads the inspection of The Residence Kalim Bay with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads the inspection of The Residence Kalim Bay with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Mayor Chalermluck leads inspections with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Wastewater flowing onto Kalim Beach in Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

Wastewater flowing onto Kalim Beach in Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27) as part of their inspection. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27) as part of their inspection. Photo: Patong Municipality

Local residents had filed a complaint to Patong Municipality on Sunday afternoon. The following morning the mayor visited Kalim Beach to lead inspections after it became evident that the wastewater was not coming from Patong Municipality’s wastewater treatment system.

Mayor Chalermluck said after the inspection, “We carried out inspections to determine whether the wastewater flowing onto Kalim Beach was a result of problems in the municipality’s wastewater treatment system.

“It was confirmed that our system was not overflowing in that area and therefore the wastewater must be coming from private companies.

“So we decided to put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay which is located opposite the beach.

“The test proved conclusive as red liquid subsequently flowed out onto the beach from the exact point that the complaints were directed at,” she explained.

Consequently, Mayor Chalermluck ordered officers to gather evidence and prepare charges to be filed against the company.

“I want this case to set an example,” she stressed. “Because such disregard of the law is unacceptable and irresponsible.”

Regarding the ensuing process, Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News last night, “I ordered officers to send a letter to the company giving them seven days to fix their wastewater treatment system and have their pipes connected to those of the municipality so that their wastewater will be treated before being released into public water sources.

“I expect that officers will have completed gathering all evidence by Tuesday (May 28). I will inform you once the prosecution has ended,” she added.

The Phuket News has contacted The Residence Kalim Bay for comment. They have confirmed they are aware of the issue. The Phuket News is awaiting their formal reply.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials inspect Patong Beach after cigarette ban launch
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Rawai Mayor promises action against untreated wastewater releasers
Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue
Phuket divers blasted for coral damage
Swiss tourist fined in Phuket for encroaching a National Park protected zone
Maya Bay in ‘restoration period’ next June to September, but not closed to visitors
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Cops raid shady electronic waste plant
Uproar over Pattaya Beach wastewater
Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater
Environmental murders hotspot
E-cigarettes included in Phuket beach smoking ban
Klity Creek villagers win 19-year legal battle
City to reward people who dob in street offenders

 

Phuket community
Weather warning tour cancellations spur new ‘reviewed’ advisory

So, does this mean the TGBRO will NOT follow warnings, from the Thai Meteorological Department, as d...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"rest assured J" I'm not sure who "J" is but your own comment certainly refl...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Girls' night out" is slang. Slang does not belong in a headline about a young woman w...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

Seems editorial staff agree and the term was changed to teen- albeit at 19? Do TPN headline writers ...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

Ad hominem attacks aside, women are not immune from sexism- indeed many truly believe they are not a...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

And all 'this working together of different departments' took time since July 2015. 4 Years...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

I don't see any anomaly in the tourist tax. Operators of various sites can charge what they like...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

rest assured J, I recall another poster saying there was "sensible, intelligent, relevant comme...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

Sir Burr. You are right. But we have a institution called Phuket Marine Office, what excused herself...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 