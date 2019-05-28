PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup announced yesterday (May 27) that The Residence Kalim Bay will be prosecuted for releasing their wastewater onto Kalim Beach after an inspection found the condominium to be the source of wastewater flowing onto the beach in Patong.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 11:51AM

Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27) as part of their inspection. Photo: Patong Municipality

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck leads the inspection of The Residence Kalim Bay with Patong Municipality officers on Sunday (May 27).

Red liquid flows onto Kalim Beach after Patong Municipality officers put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay on Sunday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Local residents had filed a complaint to Patong Municipality on Sunday afternoon. The following morning the mayor visited Kalim Beach to lead inspections after it became evident that the wastewater was not coming from Patong Municipality’s wastewater treatment system.

Mayor Chalermluck said after the inspection, “We carried out inspections to determine whether the wastewater flowing onto Kalim Beach was a result of problems in the municipality’s wastewater treatment system.

“It was confirmed that our system was not overflowing in that area and therefore the wastewater must be coming from private companies.

“So we decided to put red paint through the wastewater system of The Residence Kalim Bay which is located opposite the beach.

“The test proved conclusive as red liquid subsequently flowed out onto the beach from the exact point that the complaints were directed at,” she explained.

Consequently, Mayor Chalermluck ordered officers to gather evidence and prepare charges to be filed against the company.

“I want this case to set an example,” she stressed. “Because such disregard of the law is unacceptable and irresponsible.”

Regarding the ensuing process, Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News last night, “I ordered officers to send a letter to the company giving them seven days to fix their wastewater treatment system and have their pipes connected to those of the municipality so that their wastewater will be treated before being released into public water sources.

“I expect that officers will have completed gathering all evidence by Tuesday (May 28). I will inform you once the prosecution has ended,” she added.

The Phuket News has contacted The Residence Kalim Bay for comment. They have confirmed they are aware of the issue. The Phuket News is awaiting their formal reply.