PHUKET: The general manager of The Residence Kalim Bay has provided a statement in response to accusations on Monday (May 27) from Patong’s mayor and municipality officers that the condominium was releasing its wastewater onto Kalim Beach.

environmentpatongpollution

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 06:04PM

Coloured water flows onto Kalim Beach in Patong after inspectors put red paint into the wastewater system at The Residence Kalim Bay. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

The open drain at The Residence Kalim Bay is inspected by Patong Municipality officials. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup led a team of municipality officers to inspect the area around Kalim Beach following complaints that wastewater was flowing onto the beach.

Inspections revealed that the wastewater was, in fact, coming from The Residence Kalim Bay located opposite the beach. (See story here.)

Sahapoom Dokkaew, general manager of the condominium, told The Phuket News today, “We want to explain that The Residence Kalim Bay is a condominium that has 52 rooms, only 10 of which are currently occupied.

“We can confirm that on May 26, when the complaint was first made, the juristic office of the condominium was closed and therefore no wastewater would have been released on that day.

“The condominium has its own wastewater tank and we hold all wastewater in that tank only. We regularly hire officers from Patong Municipality to collect the wastewater from the tank into their trucks. The last time we did so was only in April.

“On May 27, officers put red paint into two drainage points; the first was in a drain on our lawn; the second was into an open drain which also takes wastewater from the local community on Soi Phra Baramee 5.

“We, therefore, asked officers to inspect the water that flows into the open drain before it reaches us as we believe the wastewater may come from the community.

“We have now closed the drain to stop any more wastewater from flowing onto Kalim Beach. If Patong Municipality wants us to make any further changes, we are willing to cooperate with them fully,” Mr Sahapoom said.