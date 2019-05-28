THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Condo GM responds to Kalim Beach wastewater accusation

PHUKET: The general manager of The Residence Kalim Bay has provided a statement in response to accusations on Monday (May 27) from Patong’s mayor and municipality officers that the condominium was releasing its wastewater onto Kalim Beach.

environmentpatongpollution
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 06:04PM

Officers inspect the wastewater system at The Residence Kalim Bay on Monday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

Officers inspect the wastewater system at The Residence Kalim Bay on Monday (May 27). Photo: Patong Municipality

The open drain at The Residence Kalim Bay is inspected by Patong Municipality officials. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

The open drain at The Residence Kalim Bay is inspected by Patong Municipality officials. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

Coloured water flows onto Kalim Beach in Patong after inspectors put red paint into the wastewater system at The Residence Kalim Bay. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

Coloured water flows onto Kalim Beach in Patong after inspectors put red paint into the wastewater system at The Residence Kalim Bay. Photo: The Residence Kalim Bay

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup led a team of municipality officers to inspect the area around Kalim Beach following complaints that wastewater was flowing onto the beach.

Inspections revealed that the wastewater was, in fact, coming from The Residence Kalim Bay located opposite the beach. (See story here.)

Sahapoom Dokkaew, general manager of the condominium, told The Phuket News today, “We want to explain that The Residence Kalim Bay is a condominium that has 52 rooms, only 10 of which are currently occupied.

“We can confirm that on May 26, when the complaint was first made, the juristic office of the condominium was closed and therefore no wastewater would have been released on that day.

“The condominium has its own wastewater tank and we hold all wastewater in that tank only. We regularly hire officers from Patong Municipality to collect the wastewater from the tank into their trucks. The last time we did so was only in April.

“On May 27, officers put red paint into two drainage points; the first was in a drain on our lawn; the second was into an open drain which also takes wastewater from the local community on Soi Phra Baramee 5.

“We, therefore, asked officers to inspect the water that flows into the open drain before it reaches us as we believe the wastewater may come from the community.

“We have now closed the drain to stop any more wastewater from flowing onto Kalim Beach. If Patong Municipality wants us to make any further changes, we are willing to cooperate with them fully,” Mr Sahapoom said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 230kg of trash! Statesman’s fortune left to the poor! Cannabis drugs to debut? || May 28
Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach
Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts
Nong Bank, 8, honoured as model citizen for cleaning Patong canal
Officials inspect black water flowing onto Merlin Beach
Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Half a ton of underwater garbage collected at Patong Beach
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Construction rubble dumped on Phuket beach
Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal
Patong wastewater crisis may end long-term marine life reproduction, says expert
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution

 

Phuket community
Weather warning tour cancellations spur new ‘reviewed’ advisory

So, does this mean the TGBRO will NOT follow warnings, from the Thai Meteorological Department, as d...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"rest assured J" I'm not sure who "J" is but your own comment certainly refl...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Girls' night out" is slang. Slang does not belong in a headline about a young woman w...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

Seems editorial staff agree and the term was changed to teen- albeit at 19? Do TPN headline writers ...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

Ad hominem attacks aside, women are not immune from sexism- indeed many truly believe they are not a...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

And all 'this working together of different departments' took time since July 2015. 4 Years...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

I don't see any anomaly in the tourist tax. Operators of various sites can charge what they like...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

rest assured J, I recall another poster saying there was "sensible, intelligent, relevant comme...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

Sir Burr. You are right. But we have a institution called Phuket Marine Office, what excused herself...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019

 