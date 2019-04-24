|
PHUKET XTRA - April 24 Husband stomps wife to death in Rawai |:| Protesters flame Gov. over water shortage |:| Student killed at school |:| 1st Medical marijuana research institute in Thailand opens |:| Hunted seastead couple traced to Tarutao Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 24 April 2019, 12:34PM
Pascale one wonders why the cereal is allowed. Emails to the Editor get no reply. I think Mr Cereal ...(Read More)
Yup, the greedy, selfish locals are moving on to destroy the next beautiful island. They only care a...(Read More)
Reservoirs that are empty. PWA having to pump water from private sources. Water pressure so low that...(Read More)
A resident said: 'W have not had enough water since March 21! We have spent all our money on buy...(Read More)
"“We are holding a meeting right now here at Provincial Hall about solving this problem and f...(Read More)
""No water supply,no electricity,by temperatures around 37 degrees....."Silly,couldn&...(Read More)
If all the thai constructors/builders, and Officials did not acted so heavenly against any thai law ...(Read More)
Pulling out the big guns over what appears to be the "Mother of all Misunderstandings". Gr...(Read More)
There are those people willing to join hands for a clean up and there are those who prefer to sit on...(Read More)
These damages were not caused during the past Songkran, but over years of ignorant and reckless tour...(Read More)
