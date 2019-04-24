THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st medical marijuana institute! Water shortage protest? Husband stomps wife! || April 24

PHUKET XTRA - April 24 Husband stomps wife to death in Rawai |:| Protesters flame Gov. over water shortage |:| Student killed at school |:| 1st Medical marijuana research institute in Thailand opens |:| Hunted seastead couple traced to Tarutao Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 24 April 2019, 12:34PM

 

 

Phuket community
Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

Pascale one wonders why the cereal is allowed. Emails to the Editor get no reply. I think Mr Cereal ...(Read More)

Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Yup, the greedy, selfish locals are moving on to destroy the next beautiful island. They only care a...(Read More)

Phuket residents flame Governor over water shortages

Reservoirs that are empty. PWA having to pump water from private sources. Water pressure so low that...(Read More)

Phuket residents flame Governor over water shortages

A resident said: 'W have not had enough water since March 21! We have spent all our money on buy...(Read More)

Phuket residents flame Governor over water shortages

"“We are holding a meeting right now here at Provincial Hall about solving this problem and f...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

""No water supply,no electricity,by temperatures around 37 degrees....."Silly,couldn&...(Read More)

Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’

If all the thai constructors/builders, and Officials did not acted so heavenly against any thai law ...(Read More)

Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’

Pulling out the big guns over what appears to be the "Mother of all Misunderstandings". Gr...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

There are those people willing to join hands for a clean up and there are those who prefer to sit on...(Read More)

Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

These damages were not caused during the past Songkran, but over years of ignorant and reckless tour...(Read More)

 

