THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children

PHUKET: A Royal Thai Air Force officer has been charged with murder after stamping his wife to death in front of their children in Rawai this morning (Apr 23) as he suspected her of cheating.

crimedeathmilitarymurderpoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 05:47PM

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab was charged with murder at Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab was charged with murder at Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab is escorted to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family travelled to Phuket on Sunday (Apr 21) for a holiday and were staying at Smile Residence in Rawai.

Chalong Police were alerted of the incident by hotel staff at approximately 8:30am this morning and arrived to find Squadron Leader Rassdaporn Mongkolrungsab, 39, unconscious in the hotel room. She had bruising around her left eye, chest and mouth.

Rescue workers arrived and took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital where staff tried to save her but she was pronounced dead by 9am.

Police arrested and took the husband, 40-year-old Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab, to Chalong Police Station where he confessed to the crime.

He explained that he became suspicious that his wife was cheating as she was spending a lot of time using the LINE messaging application. As he confronted her about it, an argument broke out and escalated to violence.

He admitted to smacking her before stamping on her while she was on the ground in front of their eight-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

The hospital confirmed that she had suffered broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Major Prasit Raaon of Chalong Police confirmed that Mr Nopanan was charged with murder and will be tried in a military court.

The children have been taken into care.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Second Rohingya ‘leader’ killed in Bangladesh refugee camp
Martial law 'an option' for deep South
‘Krabi killer’ under 24-hour surveillance
Police hint at massacre gun ruse
28 inmates killed in Mexico prison riot
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities
Manchester terror attack probe widens as US leaks grate
Britain raises terror threat level after concert carnage
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges
Army chief says Prawit in danger
Army captain to face murder charge
Village headman and seven family members slain in Krabi
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes

 

Phuket community
Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Again a environment disaster. And what a dramatic show of incompetent thai officials who not able to...(Read More)

Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor

"Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor" "“All local administrati...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

Still filling in the fresh water supply lake in Soi Namjai, Rawai !...(Read More)

Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor

There is yes/no drought, but no drought crisis. Don't say 'crisis', otherwise tourists s...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

Wow,Yeah, 300 'Officials' on 1 photo. That is a hell of a coordination job for a Rear Admira...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

I'm wondering if Thailand has any right to touch this object, from what we are told it is in int...(Read More)

Police hunt for lifelong serial sex offender, rapist with mental problems at large in Phuket Town

Hmmm...how poorly can officials manage a mentally ill person that has proven himself a threat to soc...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

"No water supply,no electricity,by temperatures around 37 degrees....."Silly,couldn't ...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

300 officials- must be one heck of a photo op!....(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

This whole Seastead affair is a thai exaggerated, overblown, hysterical matter. Where in the world t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 