PHUKET: A Royal Thai Air Force officer has been charged with murder after stamping his wife to death in front of their children in Rawai this morning (Apr 23) as he suspected her of cheating.

crimedeathmilitarymurderpoliceviolence

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 05:47PM

The family travelled to Phuket on Sunday (Apr 21) for a holiday and were staying at Smile Residence in Rawai.

Chalong Police were alerted of the incident by hotel staff at approximately 8:30am this morning and arrived to find Squadron Leader Rassdaporn Mongkolrungsab, 39, unconscious in the hotel room. She had bruising around her left eye, chest and mouth.

Rescue workers arrived and took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital where staff tried to save her but she was pronounced dead by 9am.

Police arrested and took the husband, 40-year-old Warrant Officer Nopanan Mongkolrungsab, to Chalong Police Station where he confessed to the crime.

He explained that he became suspicious that his wife was cheating as she was spending a lot of time using the LINE messaging application. As he confronted her about it, an argument broke out and escalated to violence.

He admitted to smacking her before stamping on her while she was on the ground in front of their eight-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

The hospital confirmed that she had suffered broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Major Prasit Raaon of Chalong Police confirmed that Mr Nopanan was charged with murder and will be tried in a military court.

The children have been taken into care.