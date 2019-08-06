Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1,000 kg of beach trash? Buying a doomed boat? Annual event for the poor! || August 6

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1,000 kg of beach trash? Buying a doomed boat? Annual event for the poor! || August 6

PHUKET XTRA - August 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Collecting 1 tonne of beach trash |:| Praewa crash compensation given |:| Auctioning the doomed ’Phoenix’ |:| Annual event for the poor |:| Police: Bangkok bomb suspects Identified Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 06:07PM

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marine experts have ‘Hope’ for rescued newborn dwarf sperm whale
Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches
Major power outage to hit Kamala
Thousands turn out for Kusoldham Foundation’s annual ‘Te Krajard’ merit-making for the poor
Angkhana receives Asia’s ’Nobel prize’
Yachting tourism to lead Thailand’s East Coast tourism revival
Curb baht, industry minister begs central bank
Police identify suspects for all bombs
Search for missing crew from sunken Phuket fishing boat halted at sunset
Amlo hoping to recover costs as ’Phoenix’ put to auction - again
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Canal traffic? Phuket shooting suspect nabbed! Upset over TM30 forms? || August 5
Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue
Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month
Ctrip cuts ties with Thai zoo after PETA investigation
Man arrested in Trang for deadly Phuket street shooting

 

