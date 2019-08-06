Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches

Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches

PHUKET: An ongoing mass beach clean-up underway along Phuket’s west coast is expected to collect literally a ton of garbage and debris dumped on the beaches by the recent heavy weather, the chief of Phuket’s Sirinath National Park has revealed.

environmentpollutionmarineweather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 12:28PM

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: Chalit Saeton

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

The mass beach clean-up underway is expected to clear 1,000kg of trash from three Phuket beaches. Photo: DNP

« »

The mass clean-up was organised in response to the deluge of waste washed ashore by the strong wind and waves over the past week, Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram told The Phuket News.

“Lots of trash has been picked up along the west coast of Phuket since the cleanup began on Saturday (Aug 3),” Chief Natthawat said.

“We found lots of trash on Nai Yang Beach, Sai Kaew Beach and Mai Khao Beach after the heavy weather along the Andaman coast last weekend,” he added.

National park officers teamed up with students, hotel staff, tourists and other volunteers to clean up Sai Kaew Beach on Saturday, where 197kg of trash was collected, he said.

A further 98kg of beach rubbish and debris was collected at Sai Kaew Beach by park officers, Angsana Hotel staff and other volunteers on Sunday, he added.

“We went back to Sai Keaw Beach yesterday (Aug 5), and collected another 204kg of trash,” Chief Natthawat said.

QSI International School Phuket

With 499kg of trash collected at Sai Kaew Beach in just three days, Chief Natthawat said he expected the total garbage and debris to be collected to reach 1,000kg.

“Another group of park officers joined together with local volunteers, staff from the Proud Phuket Hotel as well as tourists and a local conservation group to clean up Nai Yang Beach on Sunday, and a Cherng Talay bicycling group and other volunteers joined together to pick up trash at Layan Beach on the same day,” Chief Natthawat said.

“But we haven’t had the trash collected at those beaches weighed. I estimate that the total trash collected from the three beaches from Saturday though to today (Aug 6) would reach up to 1,000kg,” he added.

Park officers with volunteers will continue their clean-up at Sai Kaew Beach tomorrow (Aug 7), Chief Natthawat said.

“And at Nai Yang Beach on Thursday and Friday, starting at 9am,” he added.

“Anyone interested in joining us can call the Sirinat National Park office for details on 076-328226,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Major power outage to hit Kamala
Thousands turn out for Kusoldham Foundation’s annual ‘Te Krajard’ merit-making for the poor
Angkhana receives Asia’s ’Nobel prize’
Yachting tourism to lead Thailand’s East Coast tourism revival
Curb baht, industry minister begs central bank
Police identify suspects for all bombs
Search for missing crew from sunken Phuket fishing boat halted at sunset
Amlo hoping to recover costs as ’Phoenix’ put to auction - again
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Canal traffic? Phuket shooting suspect nabbed! Upset over TM30 forms? || August 5
Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue
Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month
Ctrip cuts ties with Thai zoo after PETA investigation
Man arrested in Trang for deadly Phuket street shooting
Furore over TM30 forms
Phuket Property: Top 5 things hotel developers should know

 

Phuket community
Amlo hoping to recover costs as ’Phoenix’ put to auction - again

What is the drive to make a Phoenix (perhaps) a sailing vessel again? In it's original state it ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

"But entertainment businesses (now) close at about midnght"... Really? Show me, where? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

As a permanent resident in Panwa , the most annoying thing is Noisy motor bikes at night. Plus Loud ...(Read More)

Amlo hoping to recover costs as ’Phoenix’ put to auction - again

The Phoenix is bad goods...will never sell...bad luck. And why has it rung up a B918,000 tab just to...(Read More)

Amlo hoping to recover costs as ’Phoenix’ put to auction - again

This is disgraceful- the boat should be barged out to sea and sunk. If it wasn't fit to go to s...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue

Ummm...Come on PN...running short on staff today?...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

Critical issues? We can already see where the power lies. In spite of trash strewn tourist areas and...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

It's not the Baht, or the sunken boat that has crippled tourism. Why should they come to Phuket...(Read More)

Furore over TM30 forms

If you leave your house for more than 24 hours is a new one. Before it has been when you leave the c...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

Same problems every year. Same empty promises....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dot Property Awards
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MYLANDS

 