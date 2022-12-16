333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman found with more than 1,700 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and charged her for possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 December 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / Thalang Police

The woman, identified as Ratree Kansamthia, a resident of Moo 3, Ratsada, was placed under arrest in front of a 7-Eleven store in Ao Por, technically Moo 6, Pa Khlok, at about 10am on Wednesday (Dec 14), police reported.

Ratree was found in possession of 1,720 ya bah pills in total, officers noted in their report.

Ratree was taken to Thalang police station and charged with “unauthorized distribution of a Category 1 narcotic”, police reported.

The arrest came as police in Phuket continue their ‘Phuket Crime - Free’ campaign to make Phuket a “safer place” for the general public.

JohnC | 17 December 2022 - 09:17:48 

Phuket crime-free?!? LOL. I must have woken up in a different universe. To make Phuket a safer place you would have to stop tourism altogether. No incoming money to fight over who gets it and who did they prey on for it!

 

