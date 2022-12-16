The woman, identified as Ratree Kansamthia, a resident of Moo 3, Ratsada, was placed under arrest in front of a 7-Eleven store in Ao Por, technically Moo 6, Pa Khlok, at about 10am on Wednesday (Dec 14), police reported.
Ratree was found in possession of 1,720 ya bah pills in total, officers noted in their report.
Ratree was taken to Thalang police station and charged with “unauthorized distribution of a Category 1 narcotic”, police reported.
The arrest came as police in Phuket continue their ‘Phuket Crime - Free’ campaign to make Phuket a “safer place” for the general public.
