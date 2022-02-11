Phuket Wittayalai School suspends on-site classes indefinitely

PHUKET: Phuket Wittayalai School has announced to continue to suspend on-site classes from Feb 14 onward indefinitely as the number of students infected with COVID-19 has continued to increase.

COVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 February 2022, 05:05PM

A health worker disinfects a classroom at Phuket Wittayalai School after the school first closed due to COVID concerns late last month. Photo: Phuket Wittayalai School

Phuket Wittayalai School Director Watcharasak Songpan announced the continued suspension of on-site classes through a notice issued today (Feb 11).

“Students will continue to study online from Feb 14, with no reopening date yet set,” Mr Watcharasak said in the announcement.

Mattayom 6 students (final year high school students) will hold their final exams of Semester 2/2021 on site at the school on Feb 14,17 and18, Mr Watcharasak confirmed.

“The final examinations of Secondary 6 students at school will be conducted under strict public health measures,” he assured.

"All Secondary 6 students are required to pass screening with an ATK test showing negative results before being allowed to take the exams [entering the examination room] by submitting the ATK results through the channel designated by the school," Mr Watcharasak said.

“If any student is unable to test themselves by ATK, they can use an ATK testing service at the school tomorrow [Saturday, Feb 12] at 3pm, on the ground floor of the school Building 6," he added.

The resumption of on-site classes at the school will be announced at a later date, he noted.

“The school also urges all students to strictly adhere to public health measures while the school’s on-site classes are suspended,” Mr Watcharasak concluded.

Phuket Wittayalai School, which has thousands of students, first suspended classes on Jan 26 due to COVID concerns. That initial suspension, now extended, continued through to Feb 4.