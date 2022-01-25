Phuket Wittayalai suspends classes over COVID concerns

PHUKET: Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town has suspended on-site classes from Jan 26 to Feb 4 due to concerns of COVID-19 infections spreading throughout the school.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 06:26PM

Image: Phuket Wittayalai School

Classes will be conducted online while the school is closed, Phuket Wittayalai School said in an announcement earlier today (Jan 25).

“No online classes on Monday (Jan 31) due to the Chinese New Year for students to learn about the local culture and join activities with family," the announcement read.

All students and school personnel identified as at risk were to undergo ATK tests, the school confirmed.

Normal classes will resume on Monday, Feb 7, under strict public health measures, teh school added.

While classes are being conducted online, all students must fill out the “timeline form”, confirming their presence at which locations in the school at which times, and submit the form to their teachers for assessment, the notice said.

Students were warned to not conceal any information about their whereabouts in the details provided reported on the form.

According to the announcement, the school requires “the participation of parents, students, teachers and personnel to carefully adhere to public health measures in order to ensure that the school’s operations are in line with the goals and that all parties are safe”.