Phuket ‘will show its potential to the world’

PHUKET: Phuket “will show its potential to the world in a new dimension”, reports local officials following an event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs head office in Bangkok.



By The Phuket News

Monday 16 January 2023, 03:06PM

The event, titled “Local to Global: Phuket Expo 2028”, was led by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdilast Thursday (Jan 12), but not reported by government agencies until Saturday Reports (Jan 14) and repeated today (Jan 16).

The event was aimed at providing information and highlighting key elements of the proposed Expo in Phuket, noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its report.

“The strong participation by Phuket’s local communities was especially highlighted, through activities from Phuket Young Ambassadors as well as Manita Duangkham Farmer, who is a Phuket native and Miss Thailand 2022,” the MFA noted in its report.

“Phuket’s unique charms and strengths were also showcased at the reception, including local gastronomy, culture as well as Phuket’s renowned sustainable and health tourism industries. These helped underscore the theme and concept of Thailand’s candidature for Expo 2028 - Phuket, Thailand,” the report concluded.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew revealed the development plan for Phuket Province and the reason Phuket should be chosen as a venue for Specialized Expo 2028, mentioning the long history of Phuket and cultural aspects, highlighting Phuket’s unique identity.

“In addition, Phuket is a city that focuses on unceasing development by moving forward with a focus on the health and well-being of citizens and tourists by combining nature with the importance of innovation towards human development, community development and sustainable city development,” PR Phuket said.

“Through the Phuket Provincial Development Plan for 2023-2027, Phuket plans to promote 10 economic pillars, comprising ‘GEMMMSSTTF’, along with developing the city as an international standard centre for tourism, education, innovation in all dimensions of service.

“Phuket is a mirror that reflects every theme of hosting the Expo: ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’,” the PR Phuket added.

Of note, the provincial economic policy for years has been eight-point ‘GEMMMSST’, focusing on developing economic drivers in the fields of Gastronomy, Education, Medical and Wellness, Marine Tourism, MICE meetings and events, Sports & Events, Smart City and as a Tuna Hub.

Only last year were the last two letters “TF” added, representing ‘Tourism’ and ‘Fusion Farm’.

“If Phuket hosts Expo 2028, Phuket will show its potential to the world in a new dimension. whereby the event grounds are part of urban development and after the event the area will serve as a health centre for citizens and tourists from all over the world,” PR Phuket continued in its report.

“Therefore, the aforementioned area, in addition to being useful for hosting Expo 2028, is considered an area that benefits all groups of people. Along with being an area that attracts tourists, it will generate more income for the community and will attract investors in real estate, hotel businesses, and the ‘MICE city’ conference industry. Altogether covering all dimensions,” the report added.

“And [we] confirm the readiness of Phuket where all sectors are ready to welcome the participants, and [we] regard this as the hope of the people of Phuket and tourists around the world. The people of Phuket welcome everyone to the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand,” the report concluded.