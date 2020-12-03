Kata Rocks
PHUKET: The Thai meteorological department has re-issued is heavy rain and flash flood warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andman coast following floods cutting off major roads in the southern provinces of Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Phattalung.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 December 2020, 09:17AM

Heavy rains caused flooding in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Phattalung yesterday and overnight. Photo: PR Region 5

“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and the low-pressure cell remains cover the lower South of Thailand. Which is forecast to move into the Andaman Sea on 3 December. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun,” said the warning issued this morning (Dec 3).

“People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff,” it added.

“The winds in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea become stronger, and the waves are likely about 2 meters high in the upper portion 2-3 meters high in the lower portion, and above 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats keep ashore lasting 4 December.” the warning said.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachaphong Pranit yesterday called for all boats to avoid putting to sea while the heavy weather continues.

All boats were ordered to ensure all emergency equipment on board was available and operational.

