Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as the wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). As a precaution, the TMD warned of heavy rain and flash floods in the region.

weather
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 01:39PM

Heavy wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). Image: PhuketMET

Heavy wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). Image: PhuketMET

“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and the low-pressure cell covers the lower South of Thailand, which is forecast to move westward into the Andaman Sea on 3 December,” the TMD said in its warning issued earlier today (Dec 2).

“Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the South. People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff,” it added,

Provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain today were listed as: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, as well as Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. 

Isolated heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow (Dec 3), affecting the provinces Krabi, Trang, Satun, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

“The winds in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea [will] become stronger, and the waves are likely [to be] about 2 meters high in the upper portion, 2-3 meters high in the lower portion, and above 3 meters high in thundershowers,” the TMD warned.

“All ships in the Gulf proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats keep ashore lasting 4 December,” it added.

Rungrawee Oankhot, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, based near Phuket International Airport, also issued a weather warning for Phuket in an announcement earlier today.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachaphong Pranit today also issued his own warning. “We ask all sailors to beware of dangers in navigation and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas in order to comply with navigation safety measures,” he said.

“Check the boat engine, and prepare safety equipment on board along the communication tools are available at all times, including boat passengers should always wear a life jacket and monitor news and announcements from the TMD and government agencies that are closely related,” he said.

Mr Nachaphong urged against unnecessary travel on the water over the coming days.

“Avoid or refrain from sailing in nearby areas with high waves during this time and strictly follow instructions from officials,” Mr Nachaphon said.

2020 has brought an upsurge in demand for renovation and refurbishment

 

