Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

PHUKET: Phuket officials keeping an eye on drought concerns have confirmed that the three main reservoirs on the island currently collectively contain 9.73 million cubic metres of water, some 45.2% of capacity, which is deemed sufficient to see island residents through to the annual rains returning later this month.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 May 2023, 10:30AM

The reservoir reserve levels were confirmed at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Mr. Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam on Thursday (May 11).

Also present was Udomporn Kan, chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), among other officials, including from the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority and Phuket City Municipality.

Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu currently holds 3.66mn cubic metres of water, accounting for 35.9% of capacity, an official report of the meeting said.

Bang Neaw Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn is 59.4% full, with 4.27mn cubic metres of water, and Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong is 43.4% full, with 1.8mn cubic metres of water, the report noted.

“The overall picture of the drought situation in Phuket is still not worrying about the amount of water in all three basins is still sufficient,” the report concluded.

People were still asked to minimise their water usage as a general practice to help conserve water resources.

Vice Governor Anupap noted that although water reserves were healthy this year, such meetings were still necessary, especially after how people suffered during the droughts of 2018-2019.

“Phuket Province faced a shortage of tap water in many areas of Phuket. causing people to suffer,” he said.

“Therefore, in order to effectively and continuously prepare for drought situations and manage water resources during the dry season, the Governor of Phuket emphasises having a meeting of the Phuket drought situation monitoring committee and for the relevant agencies to analyse and assess the situation in the area every day of the week until the situation is resolved,” Vice Governor Anupap said.