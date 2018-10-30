THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket waste woes grow, landfill nearly full

PHUKET: Four of the five landfill sites at the incinerator complex at Saphan Hin are already full. The fifth – and last – remaining site is nearly also full, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana has revealed.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 October 2018, 05:31PM

A Wichit Municipality garbage truck arrives at the waste facility at Saphan Hin with another load of rubbish to be dumped off. Photo: The Phuket News / file

A Wichit Municipality garbage truck arrives at the waste facility at Saphan Hin with another load of rubbish to be dumped off. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The news was delivered directly to Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana during an inspection visit to the Phuket Solid Waste Incineration Plant – the only solid waste disposal centre on the island – yesterday (Oct 29).

“On average, from October 2017 through September 2018, about 925 tons of waste was delivered every day,” Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana explained.

Although the waste facility is operated by Phuket City Municipality, it receives waste delivered from local administrations all across the island, Mayor Somjai noted.

The facility also receives waste delivered by private organisations, she added.

“The statistics show that the amount of waste is increasing every year. This because Phuket has more tourists visiting each year and it affects the amount of waste,” Mayor Somjai said.

“And this is despite a campaign to separate waste at the source to reduce the volume of solid waste to be disposed. Even with this, the amount of waste is still increasing,” she said.

The waste delivered includes organic materials, and has hazardous materials separated to be sent to an appropriate disposal facility “out of the province”. The rest is assigned to be incinerated, Mayor Somjai said.

However, excess waste that the facility’s two incinerators in operation cannot handle are dispatched to the landfills at the site.

“Today, there are five landfills, and the fifth – and last – landfill is nearly full,” Mayor Somjai said.

KRSR

The municipality has a plan to counter the growing mounds of trash, but that plan has been “struck by many problems”, she explained to Gov Phakaphong.

“Phuket Municipality has also hired a team from a university to study and analyse the possibility to having the private sector help solve this problem,” she said.

Earlier this year, Chakkrit Songsaeng, the manager of the waste facility, explained to The Phuket News that the municipality had lonf failed to secure funds for a much-needed third incinerator in order to stave off the return of the huge piles of garbage at the landfill at Saphan Hin.

“Two incinerators are working right now, and they can burn 700 tons per day combined,” Mr Chakkrit said in March. “But in the high season, the volume of the waste arriving can even reach more than 1,000 tons per day.”

Mr Chakkrit explained that the very first incinerator installed at the plant, which could burn of up to 250 tons of garbage a day, had been working for 17 years, but stopped working in 2012.

“This project would cost B530mn to repair the first incinerator to operate again,” he said. (See story here.)

Gov Phakkaphong, who arrived in the island only on Oct 1, offered no solutions.

However, he said, “The waste problem is an important issue for a tourism city. We must have good management planning and the need to educate the public seriously to reduce the amount of waste generated.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

vegasbaby | 31 October 2018 - 20:39:48 

Too much garbage, too much sewage, too many road deaths, too much crime, too many drownings, not enough water, too much corruption, too many tourists, too much development, not enough infrastructure, not enough intelligence, leadership or vision for a good life.  Phuket used to be a beautiful place.

Editor | 31 October 2018 - 19:59:10 

From the Comment Policy...

Please note...

- We reserve the right to remove any comment for any reason...

- Profanities, personal attacks, discussions about site policies, false statements or similar as well as copyrighted materials from third parties will not be tolerated, those messages will summarily be deleted.

- Links and mail addresses are not permitted

Timothy | 31 October 2018 - 15:49:33 

Forget about the garbage. Raw sewage on the beaches. We need a stupid train to nowhere. And of course, more condos and shopping malls!

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 10:00:42 

The Governor can educate as much he wants about reducing amount of waste, but if he reads about that west coast 'Lifestyle' project he should realise that 'educating' is not the solution. Stop unlimited accommodation grow or keep up with facilities as modern incinerators. But Governor must act now! Set actions in motion.

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 09:28:30 

It doesn't need a hired University team to understand what has to be done to handle more than 1000 tons waste a day when you only have capacity to handle max 700 tons.
Outcome of the study will be: ..Build a new incinerator with a 1000 tons capacity. ( rocket science!) Build it in BangTao/Laguna area.

Timothy | 31 October 2018 - 09:27:45 

There is also many tons being illegally dumped on every small backroad in Phuket. I have seen  people dumping in broad daylight. Some areas have mounds of garbage that stretch over a kilometer and get bigger every day.

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 09:22:42 

As BangTao/Laguna area seems to become a mass 'Lifestyle' area, producing a lot of waste, build a new large modern incinerator in that area.. Modern incinerators operate clean, non polluting. Land fill 'solutions' are no solutions anymore, just future environment disasters. Phuket has to become a Smart E-island.

Christy Sweet | 31 October 2018 - 08:43:51 

It is beyond belief how lazy, spoiled and irresponsible  people are who are  still throwing away "trash".  It takes minimal effort to recycle and if the Govt would step up, it could be even easier.  No excuses- get it done!

Rorri_2 | 31 October 2018 - 06:14:33 

ok editor, I have no idea why this comment was not posted.... really, what is wrong?

How can I post links, even to PN news articles, in particular an article from Sunday 25 March 2018, 10:00AM, in which I posted a comment.

Xonax | 30 October 2018 - 18:37:40 

We are hearing this over and over again!  Have some new modern incinerators been ordered yet??

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach
7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Israel denies abuse! Legal beachfront refuel? Snorkeler slashed! || Dec. 3
Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Farewell Matt Pond! Texting Visa alerts! Stray-dog roundup halted! || Nov. 30
Matthew Pond passes away

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
Go Air

 