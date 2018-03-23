The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Beyond the tipping point: Phuket garbage excess to see return of trash mountain

PHUKET: Officials at the Phuket Solid Waste Incineration Plant – the only solid waste disposal centre on the island – are changing their approach to secure funds for a much-needed third incinerator in order to stave off the return of the huge piles of garbage at the landfill at Saphan Hin.

Sunday 25 March 2018, 10:00AM

Chakkrit Songsaeng, Phuket City Wastewater Treatment Chief at the plant, said that the two incinerators currently in action burn on average the same volume of garbage that is delivered from across the island each day – about 850 tons, depending on the number of tourists currently on holiday in Phuket.

But that is now about to change.

“This month (March), the daily average has increased to about 1,000 tons,” he said.

After separation and being dumped into waste pits to dry out, the volume of the garbage is reduced by about 20%, meaning on average 680 tons is incinerated each day.

“Two incinerators are working right now, and they can burn 700 tons per day combined,” Mr Chakkrit said. “But in the high season, the volume of the waste arriving can even reach more than 1,000 tons per day,”

With excess garbage arriving, each day about 20-30 tons is dumped into the landfill, which is now home to an estimated 600,000 tons of garbage – and that is after years of being able to burn off garbage dumped in the landfill bit by bit, each day, to nearly clear the mountains of garbage the area is known for.

Rungtiwa Sanbordo, an official from PJT Technology Co Ltd, confirmed to The Phuket News that during the years 2012 to 2016, incinerators were able to reduce the landfill pile and burn off more trash than was being received.

“However, last year and this year the burn-off has remained at tipping point,” she said.

“We might be able to manage to incinerate the waste at the landfill again after the first incinerator is repaired to come back to work again or when we have a new incinerator because the two incinerators we have now can only handle the waste arriving,” she explained.

Mr Chakkrit explained that the first incinerator, which could burn of up to 250 tons of garbage a day, had been working for 17 years, but stopped working in 2012.

Regarding any planned upgrades to the plant, he said, “For now we are able to handle the situation, but with the waste increasingly generated and coming to Saphan Hin every year it has led us to consider cancelling our budget request to the Bureau of Budgets to repair the first incinerator.”

“This project would cost B530mn to repair the first incinerator to operate again,” he said.

Although previous officials operating the plant had long before appealed for funds to repair the original incinerator, Mr Chakkrit noted that his team proposed the repair project to the government in 2016.

“They had approved our project, but later reconsidered it,” he said.

“The government is considering whether it is worth rebuilding the first one. We are waiting for the Phuket Provincial Administration Office (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to cancel the budget request to repair the first incinerator.

“Instead, we will consider allowing an organisation from the private sector to invest to either repair the first broken incinerator, or build two new ones, each with a capacity of burning 250 to 300 tons a day. This process will be more clear within this year,” he added.

Mr Chakkrit forecasts that by 2027, daily waste sent to the centre may reach 1,150 tons.

“Within this period the first incinerator must be restored, and its daily burn capacity must be 500 tons or more,” he said.

Chantima Mongkol, Phuket City Solid Waste Management Chief at the plant, expects that the process, even after cancelling the repair budget request, to take “about three to five years to complete”.

“With the number of tourists increasing every year as well as Phuket residents that keep throwing away a large volume of unnecessary waste, it could be nearly impossible that the whole landfill waste will disappear,” she said.

Ms Chantima took the opportunity to ask people to make a conscious effort to reduce their waste.

“I do want to urge Phuket residents not to throw things that have not been long used. They must know when they should throw things away. Most things can be used many times,” she said.

“People should also separate waste before throwing it out, and recycle them if they can. That will help the situation a lot,” she added.

“Phuket residents need to be aware that it is also their responsibility to help deal with the waste problem in Phuket,” she concluded.

– Pakin Intajak

 

 
Rorri_2 | 28 March 2018 - 15:55:02

Seems a decent reporter could follow up and ask why 2 incinerators cannot handle the same amount of garbage as 1 incinerator did, in 2014.
https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-incinerator-back-up-to-speed-this-week-45336.php
https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-seeks-b670m-for-garbage-problems-36026.php
Seems "garbage" is not only rubbish, but also the words from Chakkrit Songsaeng...

Concernd | 27 March 2018 - 14:14:53

Bullied another rubbish incineration oven before it is to late Phuket’s Population its growing fast  - But don’t forget to teach them to recycle the right proper way and not trash the Island if they don’t listen fine them or make them community work and collect rubbish from the streets and beaches.

BenPendejo | 26 March 2018 - 13:59:00

They could just bring the trash to Kamala...where anybody and everybody burns trash just for the fun of it...all day, every day.  The OrBorTor doesn't seem to mind either, but then again, he doesn't seem to mind about anything...including the non-stop flow of wastewater into the sea.  The only thing he cares about is rubber stamping disgusting construction projects that make things worse.

Kurt | 25 March 2018 - 17:07:57

Now 600,000 Tons at a landfill. 600,000 tons land and groundwater pollution. Thank you very much
Reading the thai 'tear story' of first agreed, later cancelled budgets to increase capacity
Strange when you read the TAT hosanna reports increase number of Phuket tourists
Officials play THEIR problems back to citizens, show their incompetence
Teach locals with thai tv spots

Discover Thainess | 25 March 2018 - 13:59:28

Again, another example of how the tourist baht are going into private pockets instead of infrastructure. If the few people making all the money had half a brain they would plan for their future by investing it in the future of Phuket. The future is not looking bright.

