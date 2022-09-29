British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Veg Fest processions beat the downpours

Phuket Veg Fest processions beat the downpours

PHUKET: Devotees taking part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions and people lining the streets to observe the spectacle narrowly avoided being drenched by the heavy downpours that have soaked the island early this morning (Sept 29).

cultureChinese
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 September 2022, 11:06AM

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums from the Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong Shrine) began their procession at 7:09am, marking the first street procession of the day, the fourth day of the nine-day festival.

The procession made its way along Yaowarat Rd, then Dibuk Rd, Phuket Rd, Phang Nga Rd and Montri Rd before rejoining Phuket Rd and continuing to the tip of Saphan Hin, where ceremonies were observed before the procession made its way back to the shrine in Samkong.

Many local residents and visitors to the island lined the streets for the procession this morning, along with tables laden with offerings and firecrackers set off to clear the way for the Mah Song to proceed.

Other shrines that held street processions for the Vegetarian Festival included Sam Sian Tong shrine, Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon), Tee Gong Tua Shrine, Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) and Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian).

The street processions continue tomorrow (Sept 30) with some of the larger Chinese shrines on the island taking part, as follows:

  • Baan Tha Reu Shrine (Tha Reua, near Heroines Monument) - 6:09am
  • Jeng Ong Shrine (near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town) - 6:30am
  • Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am
  • Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am
  • Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am
  • Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am
  • Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 3pm
  • Sapam Shrine - 6:45pm

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry
Bangla touts questioned over attack on American
Fleeing Russians worry border will ‘close forever’
Evacuations as storm Noru hits
Weather warning issued for Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue || September 28
Biden not among leaders to attend Apec
American tourist injured in Bangla altercation
Phuket hotels upbeat on prospects for festive season
Phuket Veg Fest culinary talents highlighted to lure more MICE events
Sapam, Bang Koo shrines join Veg Fest processions
Region 8 Police tout scam gang arrests
Medical services expand to cover mental health
Power outage to affect Dowroong area
Fist fight over food delivery

 

Phuket community
Weather warning for Andaman coast

If you want accurate weather with sensory equipment on both north and south Phuket, go to Wind Guru...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

If no one attended the QE II funeral it was because they were not invited. Wholly fitting as the co...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

Come Fasc...it's called "hyperbole". With that said, at one point I needed a certain ...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

Reading comments of Minister Don made me laugh,thinking about the absence of the most high Thai auth...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

Any chance I can borrow the tinfoil hat CB? Never been charged 10 times more than locals in Patong H...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

So, now we wait on reportings of what happend on Bangla Rd? Is the RTP already present till after 4-...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

As usual DeK presumes, sell it 'for sure'. I have been in the Golden Triangle. All material...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

And Kurt, why don't you just stick to the benefits described in the article ? The benefits may a...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

@Kurt How can generals and troops destroy the " produktion locations"if the drugs are most...(Read More)

Russian business couple say they were extorted by foreigners

@JohnC...my thoughts exactly. I think the police actually love to see an increase in the dodgy/crim...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 