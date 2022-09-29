Phuket Veg Fest processions beat the downpours

PHUKET: Devotees taking part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions and people lining the streets to observe the spectacle narrowly avoided being drenched by the heavy downpours that have soaked the island early this morning (Sept 29).

cultureChinese

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 September 2022, 11:06AM

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The street procession today made its way through Phuket Town early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums from the Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong Shrine) began their procession at 7:09am, marking the first street procession of the day, the fourth day of the nine-day festival.

The procession made its way along Yaowarat Rd, then Dibuk Rd, Phuket Rd, Phang Nga Rd and Montri Rd before rejoining Phuket Rd and continuing to the tip of Saphan Hin, where ceremonies were observed before the procession made its way back to the shrine in Samkong.

Many local residents and visitors to the island lined the streets for the procession this morning, along with tables laden with offerings and firecrackers set off to clear the way for the Mah Song to proceed.

Other shrines that held street processions for the Vegetarian Festival included Sam Sian Tong shrine, Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon), Tee Gong Tua Shrine, Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) and Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian).

The street processions continue tomorrow (Sept 30) with some of the larger Chinese shrines on the island taking part, as follows:

Baan Tha Reu Shrine (Tha Reua, near Heroines Monument) - 6:09am

Jeng Ong Shrine (near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town) - 6:30am

Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am

Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am

Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am

Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am

Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 3pm

Sapam Shrine - 6:45pm

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.