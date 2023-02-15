333 at the beach
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

PHUKET: Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand Astrid Emilie Helle was in Phuket on Tuesday (Feb 14) to discuss tourism and the return of longline tuna fishing hauls being brought ashore in Phuket.

economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 09:00AM

Ambassador Helle met with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, along with Samerjit Limlikit, Head of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Passport Office in Phuket, and Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, the new Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office.

Among the discussions were transport links and ways to promote Norwegian tourism to Phuket, said an official report of the meeting.

Also discussed were environmental preservation measures relevant to “sustainable marine resources”, including tuna fishing, the report added.

Taiwanese longline tuna fishing boats have now returned to Phuket to be unloaded after a seven-year hiatus, the report noted.

Phuket provincial officials are preparing to push development of Phuket into a ‘tuna hub’ by making Phuket the center of tuna trading, the official report explained.

Tuna fishing is under the 10-point provincial policy ‘GEMMMSSTTF’ to help the island’s economy recover.

Other issues discussed were the exchange of knowledge and experience in clean energy management, such as EV cars and using solar energy, as well as taking care of safety and facilitating Norwegian tourists who travel in Phuket, the report concluded.

