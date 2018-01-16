The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

PHUKET: The Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM) Prapan Kanprasang has today (Jan 16) confirmed that all tsunami warning towers at 19 locations in Phuket are “100% working”, after reports were filed by Kamala resident stating that there was no siren sound at Kamala’s warning tower during a check carried out yesterday (Jan 15).

Shela Riva

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 01:18PM

All 19 tsunami warning facilities in Phuket have been operational since the end of November last year after it was revealed that 11 were ‘out of order’ in late July. Photo: Suticha Sirirat
All 19 tsunami warning facilities in Phuket have been operational since the end of November last year after it was revealed that 11 were ‘out of order’ in late July. Photo: Suticha Sirirat

The resident sent a complaint via the local Line group “Alert news Phuket Line Group” saying that there was no siren sound during the second “bi-monthly” check conducted by the DDPM at 11am yesterday morning.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Kamala sub-district Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) Nopporn Karuna and Mr Prapan both argued that the Kamala tower is in fact working.

“We received reports from a resident yesterday evening (Jan 15) that there was no siren sound when checking the tsunami warning tower,” said Mr Nopporn.

So Kamala OrBorTor filed a report to the DDPM region 18 yesterday. But we have received confirmation back from DDPM staff, who were conducting the check, that the siren did work,” said Mr Nopporn.

Mr Prapan said, “DDPM staff have confirmed that the tsunami warning siren in Kamala is working, as are all 19 tsunami warning towers in Phuket. They are working 100%.

They were all fixed by the end of November 2017. We now conduct two checks per month, on the 1st and 15th, to ensure they are working,” he added.

It was revealed on July 29 last year by DDPM Deputy Director-General Kobchai Boonyaorana that 11 of the 19 towers in Phuket were “out of order”. 

Out of the eight siren towers in Phang Nga, five are out of order. But all four broadcast towers are working,” Mr Kobchai told The Bangkok Post.

“The department aims to fix all of the equipment in the six Andaman coastal provinces by the end of October,” he added. (See story here.)

Former DDPM-Phuket Chief Chatchawan Betjasiriwong then told The Phuket News on Aug 2, “We are sending our workers to fix 11 towers, which are in process now. According to our schedule, all repairs will be finished this month.” (See story here.)

 

 
BenPendejo | 16 January 2018 - 14:06:47

"Yes...the siren works, because we tell you it works...you juss no heah, stupit farang".  Actually, I have never heard a tsunami warning siren test, anywhere...ever. Like everything else that requires maintenance and upkeep (buses, cars, cctv, traffic cams, etc.), not much is ever done until someone needs to rely on something, then discovers it doesn't work (like brakes on a truck/bu...

Kurt | 16 January 2018 - 13:40:00

Good work, Officials. But keep it up!!! That is all the time needed.

