Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

PHUKET: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) has announced that it aims to have all 19 tsunami-warning towers in Phuket operational by the end of this month.

tourism, disasters,

The Phuket News

Thursday 3 August 2017, 09:16AM

Officials inspect the tsunami-warning tower at Patong Beach last year. Photo: Suthicha Sirira
Officials inspect the tsunami-warning tower at Patong Beach last year. Photo: Suthicha Sirira

The news comes after DDPM Deputy Director-General Kobchai Boonyaorana last Saturday (July 29) revealed that of the 19 “facilities” in Phuket, 11 are “out of order”.

“Out of the eight siren towers in Phang Nga, five are out of order. But all four broadcast towers are working,” Mr Kobchai told The Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

“The department aims to fix all of the equipment in the six Andaman coastal provinces by the end of October,” he added.

DDPM-Phuket Chief Chatchawan Betjasiriwong he told The Phuket News yesterday (Aug 2), “We are sending our workers to fix 11 towers, which are in process now. According to our schedule, all repairs will be finish in this month.”

Chief Chatchawan pointed out that the tsunami-warning towers were not the only way of warning people of impending disaster.

“We also use government warning systems, which is to announce alerts through radio, television and local officers such as village headmen. If the warning towers are not working, there are several ways to warn people,” he said.

Chief Chatchawan also confirmed that one of the two tsunami-warning buoys anchored up to 1,000 kilometres off Phuket’s west coast, and which serve as critical components in Thailand’s tsunami-warning system, was operational.

“We have just completed an annual check on one buoy, which is still working,’ he said.

“We are in the middle of conducting a check on the other buoy now, which has ceased functioning. We expect it to be fully operational again by October,” Chatchawan said.

“Do not worry about the buoy that is not working now because it is part of a much larger system of other warning buoys that work together to detect tsunamis, so one buoy not working has very little effect on the whole tsunami-detection system,” the DDPM-Phuket Chief explained.

Mr Chatchawan also called on people not to be overly concerned about the tsunami-waning towers that are not working.

“The towers are not the only way to warn people. There are several ways to warn people, such as through radio, television, local officers or village headmen. Trust the DDPM-Phuket,” he said.

– Prawarit Musika

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

OzGeoff | 03 August 2017 - 12:28:19

Repairing is good but what about ongoing maintenance?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

paully44...lol..your comment merely highlights what I said, "Those with a lower social economic status, cognitive ability (Blah Blah, I stopped r...(Read More)

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

Repairing is good but what about ongoing maintenance?...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war

In Australia there are about 10,000 affected by stings each year. Here is the preferred method of first-aid treatment: A person stung by a Portugue...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

I was at Laguna beach yesterday, they had their red "no swimming" flags up for 1km in each direction from the main entry, no safe swim zone ...(Read More)

Three implicated in police position-buying

If they are found guilty then they should be busted back down the ranks, ALL of them!...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Jor 12; Blah Blah, I stopped reading your comment after the first sentence as it's not worth the time. Timothy you're also wasting your time t...(Read More)

Construction of Phuket coastal view eyesore resort ordered to stop

GregoryJCS@ and petermach@ It`s a very very Rich familie from Bangkok some building this madness. But you have something whit name Rawai Municipality,...(Read More)

Angry vendors file complaint over Phuket Floating Market flop

Eagle; WTF is your comment about & how is it relevant to the article?? I thought trolling through all the old posts was something you did seeing a...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Timothy...It seems that most commentators on here can be classed - to use the sociological term - ethnocentrists, in that their basic attitude is expr...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

all these organisations should be banned from Phuket and replaced by taxi meters with the same rates than Bangkok as well as a songtiaw ( no parking a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.