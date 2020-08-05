Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold

Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold

PHUKET: The four-day Phuket travel promotion “roadshow” held in Bangkok last weekend and early this week landed more than B1.3 million in tour packages sold, reports the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 August 2020, 04:42PM

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

The roadshow in Bangkok secured B1.3 million in travel packages sold. Photo: TAT Phuket

« »

Montri Manator, Deputy Director of the TAT Phuket office, delivered the news at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 4), held to announce further steps Phuket officials are taking to help revive the island’s tourism industry.

The “Phuket Dedthangkoh” (“Phuket Awesome Island”) roadshow, held at the Siam Paragon Shopping center on July 30 - Aug 2, saw tour packages totalling B1,307,278 sold, Mr Montri said.

At the meeting, presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha revealed that his office had organised with local transport operators major discounts on vehicle-hire rates to help local businesses provide tourist services.

Under the agreement, the cost of hiring tour vehicles – for 10 hours, including fuel and paying the driver – was reduced as follows:

  • Large tour buses, reduced from B6,500 to B4,500,
  • Medium-sized buses reduced from B6,000 to B4,000
  • Small buses from B5,500 to B3,000, and
  • Vans now available at B2,200

Taxis will charge according to fare meters, Mr Banyat said, while Patong motorbike taxi rates had been reduced by 50%, to about B20-50 per ride, he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Employment Office Chief Santi Nantasuwan explained that his office will be holding its “Phuket Job Fair 2020” at the Baan and Beyond Phuket mall on the bypass road (opposite Central Festival Phuket) from 9am to 3pm on Aug 20.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“At the fair, recruiters from more than 30 companies will open booths and 796 vacancies will be open to applicants,” Mr Santi said.

“Officers from the Ministry of Labour will give suggestions about how people can claim unemployment compensation. They will even have vacancies on offer for positions abroad, and can offer advice on how to register for them, among other services,” he said.

There will also be training and consulting sessions for those who are unemployed, Mr Santi added.

He urged any people seeking more information about job hunting in Phuket to contact the Phuket Employment Office by calling 076-219660 or contact them through the Phuket office’s official facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/doe.phuket/

Of note, in opening the meeting, Governor Narong also commented on the death of 29-year-old science teacher Thanachart Teanwattanakun, who was crushed to death when a large tree fell onto his teacher’s accommodation house at Thairatwithaya School in Kathu on Sunday night (Aug 2).

“We are very saddened by this incident and we want all officials to check trees and buildings near your offices. Some tree branches should be cut to prevent them from falling down and hurting people during this rainy reason,” Governor Narong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala
More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket
Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry
Two huge explosions in Beirut kill 78, injure thousands
Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle
Mother jumps into 30m well to save son
Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments
Dual prices on agenda
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to broaden medical cannabis law? Gambling den shootout! || August 4
Closing Nai Harn Beach at nightfall
Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion
Scheduled power outage to hit Cherng Talay 
Prayut tries to quell grave public concern over ‘Boss’ case
Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man fakes own death, by killing? Weather warning extended! || August 3

 

Phuket community
Dual prices on agenda

CaptainJack, it has nothing to do with "skin colour" ! One price for Thai's and one pr...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

I went to Tesco Chalong to pay my electric bill during Tambon Lockdown. They told me they only acce...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

And how does anyone justify a 1000% markup based on skin colour? How is this tolerated in the 21st c...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

...Expats here deserve to be treated like locals but they regularly face price discrimination, said ...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Some years ago the same happened there. They got a repair budget ( how much?), glued things a bit t...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

RED BULL Boss's speed reduced from 177 km/h to below 80 kmh? So what speed than was the police o...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Kurt, I come from the merchant marine and sailed small tankers a/o. in the baltic winters and our f...(Read More)

Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing

unfortunately this happens every year at the beginn of the rainy season nothing to do about,the reas...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Large ferry vessels, like the 'King Cruiser', ( laying on 30 metres dept bottom Gulf of Tha...(Read More)

Cocaine, reckless driving charges for Red Bull scion

Let his family make a huge donation to everyone incl. police and close the case!There are more impor...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
M Beach Club Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand

 