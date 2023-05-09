333 at the beach
Phuket Town schools to postpone start of new school year

PHUKET: Seven schools in Phuket Town operated under Phuket City Municipality will not resume classes for the new school year on May 16. Instead, students at the schools will start the new school year on May 29.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 02:45PM

The notice issued by Phuket City Municipality last night (May 8). Image: Phuket City Municipality

The schools affected are Wat Khajon Rangsan Municipal School, Ban Bang Neaw Municipal School, Plookpanya Municipal School, Ban Samkong Municipal School, Muang Phuket Municipal School, Phuket City Municipality Kindergarten and Pibul Sawasdee Municipal School.

The delay in starting the new school year was confirmed through a notice issued by Phuket City Municipality last night (May 8).

Phuket City Municipality last week “asked” schools to delay reopening for the new school year if the school was hosting athletes who are in Phuket to take part in the qualifiers for the 48th National Games and the 38th National Handicapped Games later this month.

The notice issued last night made the decision for the school directors. They will postpone their classes.

“The schools under Phuket City Municipality will provide compensation for students during June - July 2023,” the notice said, without elaborating on what that means.

Parents were advised to contact the schools directly with any queries:

  • Wat Khajon Rangsan Municipal School: Tel 076-211572
  • Ban Bang Neaw Municipal School: Tel 076-211463
  • Plookpanya Municipal School: Tel 076-212036
  • Ban Samkong Municipal School: Tel 076-524109
  • Muang Phuket Municipal School. Tel 076-211966
  • Phuket City Municipality Kindergarten. Tel: 076-217653
  • Pibul Sawasdee Municipal School. Tel: 076-212350

Alternatively, people with questions about the postponement of classes may call the Phuket City Municipality Board of Education at Tel: 076-212725, the notice read.

The Region 4 (South) qualifying rounds for the 48th National Games will be held in Phuket on May 19-28, and the qualifying rounds of the the 38th National Handicapped Games will be held in Phuket on May 29-June 3.

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competitions, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Some 8,000 people, including athletes, coaching teams, officials and supporters, are expected to travel to Phuket for the tournaments.

