BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality will launch its attempt to reduce road accidents over the New Year holidays with a campaign starting on Friday (Dec 24).

transportSafetyaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 02:02PM

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

The campaign will start ahead of the official “Seven Days of Danger” nationwide road-safety campaign to be observed this year from Dec 29 to Jan 4.

“This is the period when many people use road vehicles to travel back to their hometowns and just to travel,” Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas said at the campaign launch event yesterday (Dec 21).

“As a result, there is a large number of vehicles that cause accidents, much higher than normal,” he added.

“All parties involved should realise the importance of preventing and solving road accidents and to promote and support the integrated plan of Phuket during the New Year’s festival to reduce road accidents to a minimum,” he said.

“By focusing on reducing risk factors from people, vehicles, roads and the environment, along with raising awareness of road safety among motorists and encouraging local government organisations to play a role in preventing and reducing road accidents according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act,” he continued.

“Phuket City Municipality has organized a project to prevent and reduce road accidents during the New Year’s festival, between Dec 24-Jan 4,” he said.

A main headquarters for the Phuket City campaign will be set at the Chalermprakiat Park gate on Wirat Hongyok Uthit Rd, Mayor Saroj explained.

More than 20 officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Phuket City Municipality and Civil Defense Volunteers will be performing duties to carry out the campaign at locations throughout Phuket City Municipality 24 hours a day, he said.

“As well as providing support according to the integrated plan to prevent and reduce road accidents during the New Year’s festival,” he added.

The aim of the campaign was to help Phuket realise its goal of fewer accidents, injuries and deaths than recorded during the New Year holidays last year, Mayor Saroj noted.

Over the New Year Seven Days campaign last year, DDPM-Phuket reported that Phuket suffered a total of 35 accidents with 36 people and one death for the whole seven-day campaign across the island.

In contrast, ThaiRSC reported that 299 people were injured and one person died in road accidents in Phuket during the whole seven days.

The announcement of the Phuket City road-safety campaign yesterday came as a public hearing led by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan aimed to gather feedback on the road safety “master framework” to prevent and reduce all road accidents.

The meeting was attended by officials and interested parties from all 14 provinces of Southern Thailand, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The feedback is to be used in drafting “Road Safety Master Plan No. 5” for the years 2022-2027, said the report.

Vice Governor Amnuay pointed out that road accidents were a concern around the world.

“By 2020, the United Nations has called on member countries to improve road safety solutions. It is an important agenda of every country within the framework of the Stockholm Declaration, and the goal is to reduce road accident deaths by at least 50% between 2020 and 2030,” he added.

“The fourth ‘Master Framework’, developed to be used as a framework for the implementation of all sectors from 2018-2021, is coming to an end,” V/Gov Amnuay said.

“Therefore, in order for Thailand to have a macro plan in continuous action to prevent and reduce road accidents in all dimensions, a new road safety master plan is needed in order to serve as a framework for driving operations and integration from all relevant sectors, opinions from relevant agencies and civil society groups in 14 southern provinces have been arranged for information on organising to make the next master plan,” he explained.

The report by PR Phuket did not detail any recommendations put forward at the meeting.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 22 December 2021 - 15:45:54 

The same campaign twice a year followed by the same boring comments .Yawn.

Capricornball | 22 December 2021 - 15:36:46 

Please...stop this nonsense...everyone knows it is empty blather.  Just like the helmet crack-down...there is nothing any different, and nobody does anything any different.  If anything, these empty campaigns just reinforce the general public's attitude that the police are irrelevant do-nothings, and that things will never change here, no matter how dire the situation.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge
Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket
Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines
Different Forms of Forex Trading: Which One is Best for Beginners
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mandatory quarantine reinstated for Thailand but Phuket Sandbox to continue || December 21
Mandatory quarantine reinstated amid Omicron concerns
Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled
Phuket to be first in Thailand to roll out fourth-jab COVID vaccinations
Prayut is public’s favourite politician, says Super Poll
More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

The same campaign twice a year followed by the same boring comments .Yawn....(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

Please...stop this nonsense...everyone knows it is empty blather. Just like the helmet crack-down.....(Read More)

Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket

Dangerous punk thugs that have already proven their willingness to take another persons life, yet th...(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

Whoops that should read Swine flu - H1N1, a type A influenza particle, not related to the "c...(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

It's long been a theory of mine that the most vociferous of Thai apologists do not actually res...(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

Watched as a local grocery chain manager put perfectly recyclable office paper in a pail of vegeta...(Read More)

Italian tenor Bocelli signed for Phuket party

The teet of tourism dries, the corrupt lips whine- for how will we drink if tourists number sink? E...(Read More)

Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, one more death

What people don't need is a capitalist economy that requires incessant, non- sustainable growth....(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

And that alleged daughter in UK was vaccinated with...? It's well established SARS -2 affects ...(Read More)

Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines

All this and no boosters for ex-pats. What a country!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 